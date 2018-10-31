Daily Racing Form: Two Stakes Featured On Aqueduct Opener

After four dark days, racing on this circuit moves to Aqueduct for the next six months beginning with a nine-race card on Friday that begins at 12:15 p.m. Eastern.

Friday’s card will include the Grade 3, $150,000 Tempted Stakes for 2-year-old fillies. Originally a field of 10 was entered, but Seek and Destroy and Hollywood Glory ran 1-2 in Sunday’s off-the-turf Chelsey Flower Stakes and are not expected to run back.

Brucia La Terra, the runner-up to Jaywalk in the Grade 1 Frizette, and the uncoupled duo of Enliven and Takecharge Mirella head what figures to now be an eight-horse field.

Friday’s opening-day card will also include the rescheduled Grade 3, $200,000 Bold Ruler Handicap, postponed when Saturday’s Belmont card was canceled due to bad weather.

The same six horses entered for Saturday all entered back, with Coal Front moving from post 4 to the rail when the race was re-drawn.

The English Channel and Awad, both turf stakes postponed from Saturday, will now be run on Sunday at Aqueduct.

Cloud Computing returns Saturday

Cloud Computing, the 2017 Preakness winner, will make the second start of his 4-year-old season in a second-level allowance race going a mile on Saturday at Aqueduct.

Cloud Computing made his 4-year-old debut in the Grade 3 Westchester Handicap at Belmont on May 5, finishing fourth, beaten a neck.

He came out of that race with a chip in an ankle that needed to be surgically removed.

If the horse runs well Saturday, he could make his return to stakes competition in the Grade 1, $750,000 Cigar Mile at Aqueduct on Dec. 1.

“It’s been a long road back,” trainer Chad Brown said. “Horse seems to be doing really well. Excited to get him started. Hopefully, it’s a good starting point for much bigger races down the road.”

