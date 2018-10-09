Daily Racing Form: Weather Wiz Meets Seasoned Foes In Allowance

ELMONT, N.Y. – Weather Wiz may have to deal with some inclement weather in addition to five more-seasoned opponents when he looks to clear the second-level allowance condition in Thursday’s feature race at Belmont Park.

Rain is forecast for Thursday, likely creating an off track for this 1 1/16-mile allowance/optional $62,500 claiming race, which goes as race 7 on the nine-race card.

Weather Wiz has won two of his last three starts. The one loss came on a muddy track at Saratoga, but trainer Jimmy Jerkens does not believe track condition was the reason for his fourth-place finish.

“He used him pretty good from the way outside post,” Jerkens said, referring to jockey Manny Franco. “It was real deep mud that day. I thought he ran pretty good.”

Proven Reserves won that Aug. 3 race by 3 1/4 lengths and Weather Wiz was part of a three-horse photo for second, third, and fourth. Can You Diggit, the horse who finished third, came back to win the Evan Shipman Stakes at Saratoga.

Weather Wiz came back to win a first-level allowance race on Sept. 1 by a half-length.

Thursday, Weather Wiz will break from post 5 under Javier Castellano.

Trainer Rudy Rodriguez sends out the uncoupled entry of Papa Shot and Asterisk. Papa Shot makes his first start after Rodriguez claimed him for $40,000 out of a second-place effort on Sept. 9. He had a very sharp half-mile workout here in 47.77 seconds on Sunday.

Asterisk makes his first start for Rodriguez after being shipped up from Florida last summer.

Chris and Dave and Rocky Tough – both trained by Robertino Diodoro – and The Money Dance complete the field.

KEY CONTENDERS

Weather Wiz, by Tiznow

Last 3 Beyers: 91-88-92

◗ Tactical speed and outside draw give Castellano options on this lightly raced colt who appears on the improve.

◗ Ran second to Stan the Man on a wet track in March, his first start off a nine-month layoff.

◗ Came back and ran third in a maiden race at Aqueduct as the 1-5 favorite in April.

“He worked too fast to close to the race and it kind of dulled him,” Jerkens said.

Papa Shot, by Distorted Humor

Last 3 Beyers: 86-82-82

◗ His two most recent workouts have been solid.

◗ He is winless in his last 12 starts since winning a 1 1/16-mile race by 13 1/2 lengths over this track on May 6, 2017.

Chris and Dave, by Bluegrass Cat

Last 3 Beyers: 22-93-63

◗ Stumbled at the start and trailed throughout in a similar spot going 6 1/2 furlongs at Saratoga on Sept. 1.

◗ Won an off-the-turf race at Saratoga going seven furlongs by 5 1/2 lengths, bouncing back from a 17 3/4-length loss in a stakes at Parx in June.

This story originally appeared on DRF.com.

Visit DRF.com for additional news, notes, wagering information, and more.