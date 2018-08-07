Daily Racing Form: World Of Trouble Trying Turf In Quick Call

The brothers Servis, Jason and John, are like-minded when it comes to Wednesday’s $100,000 Quick Call Stakes for 3-year-olds at Saratoga. Both are running dirt stakes winners on the turf for the first time.

Jason Servis will send out World of Trouble, while John Servis will saddle A Different Style in the Quick Call, scheduled for 5 1/2 furlongs on turf.

World of Trouble, who won the Pasco Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs by 13 3/4 lengths in January, had to be scratched from the Grade 2 Amsterdam here July 29 due to a temperature.

“We were so upset about that, but the winner looked like a freak,” Servis said, referring to Promises Fulfilled.

World of Trouble is by Kantharos out of the Valid Expectations mare Meet Expectations, who is a half-sister to Bucchero, a graded stakes-winning sprinter on the turf.

Jason Servis also sends out Fig Jelly, a gelding by Forestry who last month won a first-level allowance race on turf at Belmont, running six furlongs in 1:07.36.

John Servis said he felt the Quick Call was a good spot to experiment with A Different Style on the turf. A Different Style won the Jimmy Winkfield in February at Aqueduct, but was beaten double-digit lengths in both the Grade 3 Bay Shore and Gold Fever Stakes in April and May, respectively.

Servis said A Different Style has undergone throat surgery since the Gold Fever. Four of his last five workouts at Parx Racing were bullets. “It seems to have worked very well,” Servis said of the operation.

Dirty, a son of Maclean’s Music, is 3 for 4 since being transferred to the turf by trainer Jeremiah Englehart.

“I had a rider that told me that she thought he would be more turf, and I didn’t believe her,” Englehart said. “Now I do.”

KEY CONTENDERS

World of Trouble, by Kantharos

Last 3 Beyers: 86-92-97

◗ Tries turf for the first time after finishing fourth in the Grade 2 Woody Stephens and missing the Amsterdam due to a temperature.

FORMULATOR FACT: Over last three years, Jason Servis is 19 for 63 with a $2.51 ROI with horses making their first start on turf. He is 7 for 17 during that span in races run at five to 5 1/2 furlongs.

Dirty, by Maclean’s Music

Last 3 Beyers: 91-85-80

◗ Comes off a restricted allowance win June 22 at Laurel.

“I knew my goal was the Quick Call and I wanted to try and find a spot that was easy for him because I thought the race [on May 25] might have taken a little bit out of him, and I didn’t want to wait all the way until the Quick Call,” Englehart said.

Majestic Dunhill, by Majesticperfection

Last 3 Beyers: 80-80-69

◗ Is 2 for 2 this year, with both wins at Monmouth.

◗ Won maiden race here last summer.

Stolen Pistol, by New Year’s Day

Last 3 Beyers: 88-80-66

◗ New York-bred won his turf debut up here last summer and is coming off two victories against statebred competition this year.

◗ Trainer Joe Sharp was 5 for 10 at meet through Sunday.

A Different Style, by The Factor

Last 3 Beyers: 49-65-78

◗ Returns from a layoff following throat surgery and tries turf for the first time.

FORMULATOR FACT: The last three years, John Servis is 2 for 59 first time on turf with $0.14 ROI.

This story originally appeared on DRF.com.

Visit DRF.com for additional news, notes, wagering information, and more.