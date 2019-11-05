‘Daily Show’ Host Trevor Noah To Perform At Times Union Center This Winter

Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central's 'The Daily Show,' will be performing at the Times Union Center in February. (Brad Barket/Comedy Central)

Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central's 'The Daily Show,' will be performing at the Times Union Center in February. (Brad Barket/Comedy Central)

One of the biggest names in comedy is coming to the Capital Region this winter. Trevor Noah, the Emmy-winning host of Comedy Central’s hit satirical news program, The Daily Show, is bringing his Loud & Clear Tour 2020 to Albany’s Times Union Center on Saturday, February 15. The show will mark the South African comedian’s first appearance in the Capital Region since a 2017 performance at the Palace Theatre.

Noah’s act shouldn’t disappoint; he’s received critical acclaim for Loud & Clear, his first-ever stadium tour of standup, and has been performing to sold-out crowds across the country (case in point: He’ll be playing for a projected 14,000 fans at Madison Square Garden this Friday, November 8). Because of the tour’s success, on November 4, Live Nation announced its expansion, with 38 new dates in 2020. The next leg of the tour officially kicks off on January 10 in Buffalo and, for the first time, heads overseas for dates in Europe and India.

Known for his incisive wit and social/political commentary, Noah went from being a virtual unknown to a major player in the comedy world in 2015, when he succeeded Jon Stewart as host of The Daily Show. In addition to leading the “World’s Fakest News Team” for five seasons, Noah’s also starred in eight stand-up specials, which he wrote and produced, and has authored a bestselling 2016 memoir, Born a Crime: Stories From a South African Childhood.

Tickets for the 2020 Loud & Clear tour dates go on sale this Friday, November 8. Click here for more details.