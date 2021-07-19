Dave Matthews Band Add a Pair of MSG Shows to Tour Schedule

More good news for local Dave Matthews Band fans. Just a few months after playing its semi-annual two-night stand at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC), which this year takes place September 17–18, the band will be swinging back up our way to play a pair of coveted shows at Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City, just a little over a three-hour drive away or an easy Amtrak trip down the Hudson.

DMB’s two-night mini-residency at MSG will take place November 12–13, and marks the band’s first shows at the famed venue since 2018. Don’t want to join a never-ending online queue during work hour to nab tickets? Fans can enter to win a trip to New York to see the band perform at MSG by donating $10 or more to The Nature Conservancy via the band’s own nonprofit organization, The Bama Works Fund. The single grand-prize winner will receive two premium VIP tickets to both of the MSG shows, a meet-and-greet with Matthews, plus hotel accommodations and round-trip airfare. (For more information on how to enter, click here.)

An online-only presale for tickets to the MSG show will begin for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association on Tuesday, July 20 at 9am EDT and will end on Monday, July 26 at 3pm EDT. (Fans can visit warehouse.davematthewsband.com for more information about the newly added shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City.) Tickets will then go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 30 at 10am EDT.

With the addition of the two-night stand at MSG, DMB will now be playing a pair of shows at just seven locations, including Saratoga and New York City. The other two-pronged concert dates include West Palm Beach, FL (July 30–31); Chicago, IL (August 6–7); Noblesville, IN (August 13–14); Gilford, NH (August 24–25); and Irvine, CA (September 10–11). The band will also be playing three nights at the Gorge Amphitheater in George, WA, September 3–5.

For DMB’s full summer and fall tour schedule, click here.

Will Levith Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.