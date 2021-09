At the Church of Dave, eating, drinking and being merry are all required. Last night marked the Dave Matthews Band’s triumphant return to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) stage, after more than a year away. And, man, did it ever feel good. In a set that included old faithfuls like “#41,” “Minarets” and “Jimi Thing”—plus, a gaggle of covers, including Huey Lewis and the News’ “I Want a New Drug” and the Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”—Dave and company blessed Saratoga with a night-one sermon among the pines.

Senior Photographer Francesco D’Amico may have had the best seat in the house, stationed down in the pit to snap shots of the band. Swipe through his work above.

