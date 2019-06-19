fbpx

Exclusive Photo Gallery: Dead & Company Play To ‘Grateful’ Crowd At SPAC

Former members of The Grateful Dead, along with Grammy-winning pop artist John Mayer, played the venue on June 18.

Dead & Company's Bob Weir (center) is flanked by guitarist John Mayer (at left) and bassist Oteil Burbridge (at right) during last night's performance at SPAC. (Francesco D'Amico)
Dead-11_Web

(Francesco D'Amico)

Dead-14_Web

(Francesco D'Amico)

Dead-13_Web

(Francesco D'Amico)

Dead-10_Web

(Francesco D'Amico)

Dead-15_Web

(Francesco D'Amico)

Dead-12_Web

(Francesco D'Amico)

Dead-1_Web

(Francesco D'Amico)

Dead-2_Web

(Francesco D'Amico)

Dead-3_Web

(Francesco D'Amico)

Dead-4_Web

(Francesco D'Amico)

Dead-5_Web

(Francesco D'Amico)

Dead-6_Web

(Francesco D'Amico)

Dead-7_Web

(Francesco D'Amico)

Dead-8_Web

(Francesco D'Amico)

Dead-9_Web

(Francesco D'Amico)

If you’re a Saratogian, you’ll know that on any day there’s a jam band in town—whether it be Dave Matthews Band, Phish or Dead & Company (the latter was in town on June 18)—driving past or anywhere near the Saratoga Performing Arts Center should be done at one’s own risk. Translation: The traffic is literally impossible.

Thankfully, if you’re a fan of any of these bands—especially, The Grateful Dead (and its many post-Jerry Garcia offshoots)—traffic is inconsequential. It’s the music that matters. And, say, you don’t have a ticket to get in? There’s always “a miracle.”

Last night’s performance didn’t disappoint. Dead & Company—which is comprised of former Dead members Bob Weir on guitar and dual drummers Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, along with Grammy-winning guitarist/pop songwriter John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge on bass/drums and Jeff Chimenti on keyboards—played a pair of sets, peppered with numbers by The Dead (“Hell in a Bucket,” “Cumberland Blues”); and a selection of covers, including Bob Dylan’s “When I Paint My Masterpiece” and The Beatles’ “Dear Prudence.” The band played a two-song encore of Wilson Pickett’s “In the Midnight Hour” and “Playing in the Band” (reprise).

Contributing photographer Francesco D’Amico was on hand for the show. Take a look at his photographs in the above gallery.

Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

