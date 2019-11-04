Discover Saratoga’s Annual Restaurant Week Kicks Off With $10, $20 And $30 Prix Fixe Meals

More than 50 area restaurants and bars are participating in this year's Discover Saratoga Restaurant Week. (Bigler Photos and Films)

Have a case of the Mondays? This week, at least, you’ll have a reason to get over it quick: Discover Saratoga’s hosting its annual Restaurant Week, with more than 50 Saratoga Springs and area restaurants and bars participating.

What does that mean for you? Local eateries will be offering three tiered options: $10 lunches, $20 dinners and $30 dinners at the select locations. So, for example, if you want to grab a $10 lunch in town, you can do so at Esperanto, PJ’s Bar-B-QSA (closed Monday/Tuesday), The Barrelhouse and The Thirsty Owl, among others. Twenty-dollar dinners are being offered at locations such as Boca Bistro, Cantina, Dizzy Chicken and Forno Bistro; and $30 dinners at Chez Pierre, Fish at 30 Lake, Hamlet & Ghost and Mouzon House, among others.

“It’s very exciting to have so many of Saratoga’s favorite restaurants and newcomers on board,” says Darryl Leggieri, president of Discover Saratoga. “We’re excited to be able to showcase their extraordinary menus to locals and visitors alike.”

So are we! And there are a bunch of other great things to do around town besides stuffing your face this week and weekend. Check out our hand-curated list below:

Monday

Skidmore’s Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery is offering an Entrepreneurial Artist Workshop (November 4)

Tuesday

Grant Cottage State Historic Site Operations Manager Ben Kemp will give a Tuesday Talk about Ulysses S. Grant‘s time near Saratoga at the Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site in Fort Hunter (November 5)

Wednesday

Graphic novelist Christopher Baldwin will give a talk about the making of his graphic novel, Glens Falls, at the city’s Crandall Public Library (November 6)

Every first Wednesday, Caffè Lena in Saratoga presents its Poetry Open Mic with a free poetry discussion group beforehand (November 6)

In addition to Restaurant Week, save some room for the Malta Food Fest at the Luther Forest Tech Park in Malta (November 6)

Thursday

Enjoy one of Skidmore College’s Dunkerly Dialogues with artist/sculptor Ken Landauer and Levi Rogers, the director of Sustainability Programs and Assessment at Skidmore College (November 7)

Have fun supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Capital Area with the Great Futures Gala at Troy’s Franklin Plaza (November 7)

Friday

Critically-acclaimed jazz drummer and composer Kendrick Scott Oracle will perform at Skidmore’s Arthur Zankel Music Center (November 8)

Local act Wild Adriatic presents its 3rd Annual The Summit music festival at the Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls (November 8)

Let your rainbow flag fly during the 2019 Pride Center Gala at Franklin Plaza in Troy (November 8)

Homes for Orphaned Pets Exists (HOPE) is proud to present its 8th Annual Celebration of HOPE Gala at Saratoga National Golf Club (November 8)

Join Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region for their annual Spirits Gala with an “I Love the ’80s” theme at 60 State Place in Albany (November 8)

The SteelDrivers will bring their mix of country, blues and rock music to the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall (November 8)

The WCI Film Festival and Lecture Series “Food on Film” will be happening all weekend at The Linda in Albany (November 8-10)

The uproarious comedy, The Women, will kick off a two-week run at The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck (November 8-24)

Saturday

Caffè Lena’s Nordlys Global Voices will present the traditional Haitian roots music of Chouk Bwa, plus a special Haitian dinner before the concert (November 9)

Kushie Sunoco will pair up with Frencho Xantana for an unforgettable show at Putnam Place in Saratoga (November 9)

Take the plunge during the 13th Annual Lake George Polar Plunge for Special Olympics at Shephard Park in Lake George Village (November 9)

The Albany Symphony will perform Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2 at Albany’s Palace Theatre (November 9)

Check out the opening of a new solo exhibition, Chris Gustin: The Eloquent Vessel, at Saratoga Clay Arts Center’s Schacht Gallery in Schuylerville (November 9)

The Small Glories, a powerhouse duo of roots music, will perform at Glens Falls’ Park Theater (November 9)

Sunday

Skidmore College Orchestra presents a fun program featuring works by Beethoven, Brahms and others at the Zankel Music Center (November 10)

Don’t miss alternative rock/folk group Cowboy Junkies, with a pre-show talk, at Albany’s The Egg (November 10)

The Burnt Hills Oratorio Society will present Brahms Requiem at the Spa Little Theater in Saratoga (November 10)

Don’t miss a unique and immersive musical experience, Music Plein Air: Composed for Olana’s Landscape, a concert composed for the gorgeous Olana State Historic Site in Hudson (November 10)

The hit Broadway musical based on Disney’s Frozen will kick off a two-week run at Proctors in Schenectady (November 10-24)