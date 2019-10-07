Dorinda Medley Day 2019: Scenes From Saratoga’s Boozy Best Of Everything Brunch

It’s not every day that Dorinda Medley, star of Bravo’s The Real Housewives Of New York City (RHONY), comes to town. And so, to commemorate the momentous occasion, saratoga living teamed up with Prime at Saratoga National, presenting sponsor Falcon Club and cosponsors Julie & Co., Ianniello Anderson and Gnome Serum to host the event of the fall, a boozy brunch to celebrate the release of the Best Of Everything Issue, with Dorinda as the guest of honor.

Dorinda and her entourage arrived at Prime from Pavilion Grand Hotel, the host hotel for Dorinda and her friends and family, via car service by Falcon Club promptly at 10:30am to speak with the press (which included CBS/WRGB, ABC/WTEN, FOX/WXXA, Spectrum News, The Saratogian, InfluenceHer and Two Buttons Deep, all in attendance thanks to great work by Baker Public Relations) on the red carpet. She was then whisked to the VIP section of the party where complimentary Whispering Angel Rosé, Mionetto Prosecco and Tito’s cocktails were being served alongside a variety of petite crepes by Ravenous. VIP guests began rolling in shortly after, and lined up by the dozens for an exclusive meet-and-greet with the RHONY star. (The Harris Company was behind the lens to capture each guest’s meeting with Dorinda.) VIP guests also received a luxury swag bag, which included a Nest Fragrances candle (Dorinda’s favorite), an 1980s-themed “Doorobics” T-shirt with an illustration of Dorinda on it, a copy of the Best Of Everything Issue signed by Dorinda, a gift card to Complexions Spa For Beauty & Wellness, a Gnome Serum sample bottle, chapstick from Heather’s Naturals and a sugar cookie from Austin Bayliss Cakes.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

At 11:30am, the party opened up to general admission ticket-holders, who were directed to Prime’s party tent for music by DJ Anthony B, a signature sangria cocktail made with Arias Wine and a dine-around, which included tacos by Harvey’s Restaurant and Bar, a short rib dish by Prime, scones and other finger foods by Palette Cafe, pizza by Mama Mia’s Pizza & Cafe, smoothie bowls and protein balls by Bare, s’mores by One Sweet Delivery and salads by Whole Harvest. Ianniello Anderson, Gnome Serum, Young Living essential oils, Complexions and Amazingly Ageless also had busy interactive booths, and Sandy Tiernan Menzer and Chrissy Manolakis provided tarot card readings.

At 1pm, the music paused, and Commissioner of Finance and Interim Mayor Michele Madigan went to the front of the tent. She read a proclamation, officially declaring October 6 “Dorinda Medley Day” in Saratoga Springs. Dorinda spoke about her love for Saratoga, and then baritone Garrett Obrycki, a featured performer for Opera Saratoga, serenaded her with “The Way You Look Tonight,” one of her favorite classic songs. The afternoon dissolved into a flurry of selfies, laughter and endless fun, with Bravo television crews capturing every moment. Stay tuned for more information about when the party segment will air on RHONY next spring! After the event, saratoga living donated a portion of ticket sales to Saratoga Performing Arts Center, which hosted its annual Saratoga Wine & Food Festival earlier that weekend, for its educational programming.