How to Dress Like a Local

Apparel brands that pay homage to a particular place aren’t necessarily a new phenomenon—Straight Outta Compton shirts, Keep Portland Weird! buttons and OBX bumper stickers have been helping natives tout their hometown pride for years. But when budding entrepreneur and Bolton Landing native Domenick Pfau wanted to wear his hometown (literally) on his sleeve, he realized he didn’t even need to use the words “Lake George” in his logo design. Locals would get it anyway.

It all started with Pfau’s sister, Sara, who was using an outline of Lake George that she’d drawn to make jewelry. After graduating from high school, Pfau got the long, skinny shape tattooed down his spine, and, sitting in economics class during his freshman year at the University of South Carolina, he got an idea. “I was doodling designs that would look cool with that design in the margins of my notebook,” he says. “I had ideas for life jackets, T-shirts…I even drew stuff for the straps on goggles—you know, stuff that you would use around the Adirondacks.” When Pfau and his friend Matthew Peterson, a fellow USC student and Bolton native, came home for the summer, they decided to screen print those designs onto tank tops. And with that, the Local brand was born.

Throughout college, the business partners sold Local merch out of the trunks of their cars. “I don’t know if we ever had more than $300 in the business fund at any time,” Pfau says, “because we’d take [any profit we got] and spend some on T-shirts and then the rest on beer.” Still, that model allowed them to play around with different designs. By the time they graduated, the Local brand had grown to about a dozen products and was so successful that Pfau and Peterson opened a brick-and-mortar store in Bolton Landing in 2014. “We were planning on doing it for the summer, and it was so successful that we went all the way through Christmas,” Pfau says. “We closed and opened up the next spring. That year, we realized we were so busy that we had to stay open all year long.”

Since then, Local has expanded to a second location in Lake George Village, and also has products—everything from shirts and hats to cutting boards and coasters, plus Sara’s jewelry—available online at iwearlocal.com. Pfau, who now lives in Saratoga, says the biggest sellers are hoodies and, unsurprisingly, decals, which have become so popular that you can’t drive north on I-87 without spotting one of the iconic white stickers on the back of someone’s Subaru. “It’s almost like a secret club,” Pfau says. “It doesn’t say Lake George, but if you know, you know. And if you don’t, you’re not a local.”