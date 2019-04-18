Easter And Passover Events Glut A Busy Weekend Of Cultural Events In Saratoga

(from left) Mike Cooley and Patterson Hood of the Drive-By Truckers, a.k.a. The Dimmer Twins, who will be playing Albany's The Egg on April 19.

(from left) Mike Cooley and Patterson Hood of the Drive-By Truckers, a.k.a. The Dimmer Twins, who will be playing Albany's The Egg on April 19.

It’s entirely possible that you have Passover plans on Friday evening—or have family in town (or will be somewhere with family) for this weekend’s Easter festivities. And we’d be remiss not to mention (and list!) all the various Seder and Easter brunch/dinner options in Saratoga Springs. Find the majority of them below.

But we’d like to point out that, surrounding and in between it all, is a sizable hunk of what makes this area such a cultural hub. Take the live listening party with Steve Katz of Blood, Sweat & Tears at Caffè Lena on Thursday, April 18, part of the popular Rochmon Record Club. Katz, who became his career in show biz in the ’50s in Schenectady, later joined the formative jazz-rock outfit, famously led by Al Kooper (he’s the one who plays the organ on “Like A Rolling Stone,” among other session work; he’s also a famous producer).

Also on the 18th, Hattie’s Restaurants will be hosting a lunch with historical fiction author Juliette Fay, whose brand-new City of Flickering Light hits bookshelves on April 16. The novel is set in the Golden Age of Hollywood in the Roaring Twenties and follows a trio of friends struggling to earn their place in the silent movie world. The event is sponsored by the Northshire Bookstore, and is, well, sold out. (It doesn’t hurt asking around in the hopes of bumming a ticket.)

End your Thursday night on a hilarious note at the Cohoes Music Hall, where the venue will be throwing a 40th-anniversary celebration for (and showing) the laugh-out-loud 1979 film, Monty Python’s Life of Brian.

And I wanted to throw in a personal favorite of mine (sadly, I’ll be celebrating Passover that night, so cheer extra loud for me): “The Dimmer Twins,” a.k.a. Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley of Southern rock band The Drive-By Truckers, will be playing live at The Egg on April 19.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday are a glut of other great events. Here’s our expertly curated list:

Pianist/composer Andy Iorio live at Prime (April 19)

Arch Stanton Quartet live at 9 Maple Ave. (April 19)

Eggstravaganza at the Hilton Garden Inn (April 19)

Side Show Gypsy live at the Saratoga City Center (April 19)

Kids’ Day at the Saratoga Automobile Museum (April 19)

Contemporary Passover Seder – Congregation Shaara Tfille (April 20)

Temple Sinai’s Annual Community Seder in Saratoga – Temple Sinai (April 20)

Musical Rock of Ages live at Proctors (April 19-20)

Wild Adriatic Presents: Reefer Madness with Wurliday live at Putnam Place (April 20)

Artisanal Brew Works is hosting a Stranger Things-themed ’80s night (April 20)

Home Made Theater is staging the Neil Simon play, Barefoot in the Park (April 20)

Suzzy Roche & Lucy Wainwright Roche live at Cohoes Music Hall (April 20)

Skidmore College’s Earth Day Festival is open to the public (April 20)

Mineral Springs tour at the Saratoga Spa State Park (April 20)

Happy Easter – Easter Bunny! Painting Event – Saratoga Paint & Sip (April 21)

Easter Brunch at the Hall of Springs (April 21)

Easter Brunch at the Gideon Putnam (April 21)

Easter Brunch at Mouzon House (April 21)

Easter Brunch at 2 West Bar and Grille (April 21)

Easter Brunch at the Thirsty Owl (April 21)

Easter Brunch at The Diamond Club at Embassy Suites (April 21)

Longfellows Easter Grand Buffet (April 21)

Easter Brunch at the Brook Tavern (April 21)

Easter Brunch at Farmers Hardware (April 21)

Easter Brunch at Fortunes at the Saratoga Casino Hotel (April 21)

Easter Brunch at the Blue Hen By David Burke (April 21)

Easter 2019 at Prime (April 21)

Easter at The Wishing Well (April 21)

Easter Dinner at Panza’s Restaurant (April 21)

Easter Dinner at Taverna Novo (April 21)

Easter Dinner at Chez Pierre (April 21)