Election 2020: What It’s Like to Vote Early in the Capital Region

Senior Photographer Francesco D'Amico reports on early voting lines in Ballston Spa on October 24.

Election Day is still a little over a week away, but US voters don’t appear to be taking any chances when it comes to the lingering pandemic. As the Associated Press reported today, the total number of voters who have cast an early or absentee ballot this year has already overtaken last year’s total (this year’s total is some 58.6 million voters compared to 58 million last year).

A big reason for that spike? The kickoff of early voting in a number of states, including New York.

Saratoga Living Senior Photographer Francesco D’Amico was out bright and early on the morning of October 24, documenting the first day of early voting at the Board of Elections’ polling station on West High Street in Ballston Spa. According to voters he spoke to that day, many had to wait as long as a two-and-a-half hours to cast their votes. “The line snaked up Bath Street around the corner of West High Street and down Science Street,” says D’Amico.

Click on the photo above for a gallery of images from the first day of early voting in Ballston Spa.

Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

