Enjoy A Spectacular Summer Sendoff With SPAC’s Outlaw Music Festival And Jazz On The Albany Riverfront

Willie Nelson (pictured) & Family will once again be headlining the Outlaw Music Festival at SPAC on September 7. (James Minchin)

The Saratoga Race Course summer meet might be over—we hope you picked some winning horses and had fun over the six-week schedule!—but that doesn’t mean summer’s a total goner in the Capital Region. Not by a long shot. And what better way to shake off the post-track season blues than by getting on your feet and enjoying some great music.

This weekend, the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) has got just what you need. On Saturday, September 7, SPAC will welcome back the Outlaw Music Festival, a music tour led by founder (“Red Headed Stranger”) Willie Nelson. The tour includes an ever-changing lineup of up-and-coming (and established) country, folk and rock acts. The bill at SPAC will feature, in addition to Nelson and his family, ten-time Grammy winner Bonnie Raitt, Grammy-winning fiddler and country singer Alison Krauss and Country Music Association Award winners the Brothers Osborne. Bring your blanket, lawn chairs or grab a seat in the amphitheater. The show kicks off at 2:30pm and will last well into the evening.

If outlaw country isn’t quite your scene, then we’d suggest heading down to Jennings Landing in Albany to enjoy the 18th Annual Albany Riverfront Jazz Festival. Held also on Saturday from noon to 8pm, the Riverfront Jazz Festival annually ropes in a stellar lineup of critically acclaimed jazz artists, important up-and-comers and local greats. This year’s roster includes Minneapolis-based trio The Bad Plus (known for their inventive jazz covers of songs such as Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man”); regional jazz masters The Riverboat Jazz Band; and the Dizzy Gillespie All-Stars, a six-to-eight piece ensemble dedicated to the oeuvre of Gillespie, one of America’s greatest jazz trumpeters and composers. The festival is free, open to all ages and will feature local vendors selling delicious food and drinks. Stick around ’til after the show and you’ll even be treated to a fireworks display by the Hudson.

Still searching for something more? There’s plenty more where that came from. Just check saratoga living‘s hand-curated list of events below.

Tuesday



Opera singer Vins Linteni will perform all week at Saratoga’s Pavilion Grand Hotel as part of its intimate Opera at the Rooftop series (September 3-8)

Wednesday

Every first Wednesday of the month is Caffè Lena’s Poetry Open Mic Night; this week features award-winning poet Suzanne Rancourt (September 4)

The Little Theater on the Farm in Fort Edward will present its Annual ’50s & ’60s Musical Variety Show (September 4 and 7)



Thursday

Country star Jason Aldean stops by SPAC in Saratoga as part of his Ride All Night Tour (September 5)

Catch the Capital Region Pride Singers, the only LGBTQ chorus in the Capital Region, at Caffè Lena in Saratoga (September 5)

Enjoy regional, handcrafted art, music and culture every Thursday throughout September at the Fallbany Art and Craft Market, located at Albany’s Tricentennial Park (September 5)

Check out all the classics all weekend at the Adirondack Nationals Car Show in Lake George Village (September 5-8)

Throughout the majority of September, Latham’s Curtain Call Theater will perform Neil Simon’s hit play Broadway Bound (September 5-28)

Friday



Cardi B and her popular Femme It Forward tour rolls through SPAC, as part of a make-up date for a previously cancelled postponed performance (September 6)

After the Cardi B show at SPAC, head over to Putnam Place for The After-Party with Sky of VH1’s Black Ink Crew, plus DJ Show, DJ Nick Lake and DJ Loose (September 6)

Enjoy Matty’s Patio Party at 17 Maple Ave, the future location of The Night Owl, in Saratoga (September 6)

Don’t miss the Capital District Labor Parade, starting at State Street near the Capitol Building in Albany (September 6)

Catch a free concert of classical Indian music with Bho Shambo at Albany’s The Egg (September 6)

Get yourself to the 44th Annual St. George Greek Festival in Schenectady for three days of delicious Greek fare and fun (September 6-8)

The Albany Civic Center presents the period drama The Heiress by American playwrights Ruth and Augustus Goetz (September 6-22)

Saturday

Register to run through 11 fun inflatables for the Insane Inflatable 5K at Ellms Family Farm in Ballston Spa (September 7)

Look for great local art at the 68th Annual Stockade Villagers’ Art Show on Ferry and Front Streets in Schenectady (September 7)

Lace up your blue suede shoes for the Lake George Steamboat Company’s Elvis Dinner Cruise aboard the Lac du Saint Sacrement (September 7)

Make room for pasta and much more at the 17th Annual Little Italy Streetfest along Jay Street in Schenectady (September 7)

Head down to Rhinebeck to savor the Hudson Valley Wine & Food Fest at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds (September 7)

Get ready to kick it at Cooper’s Cave Park in South Glens Falls for the Annual Moreau Community Center Block Party (September 7-8)

Spend a relaxing weekend in neighboring Washington County with its annual Cheese Tour with Wine and Beer (September 7-8)

Break out the board games during Adirondacon 3, a tabletop gaming convention at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls (September 7-8)

Enjoy a classic Oktoberfest celebration at The Great Escape in Queensbury (September 7-22)

Sunday

The 3rd Annual Saratoga Grandparents Day Celebration will take place at the Saratoga Springs City Center (September 8)

Take part in the nationwide Walk to END EPILEPSY 2019 starting at the Columbia Pavilion in Saratoga Spa State Park (September 8)

Enjoy all makes of cars and more at the Curtis Lumber Car & Truck Show in Ballston Spa (September 8)

Get fantastic vegan food and fresh vegetables from more than 100 different vendors at Albany VegFest 2019 (September 8)