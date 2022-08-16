fbpx

Equestrian Style, Two Ways

From girly girl at the track to cowgirl at the after-party, Saratoga Saddlery has your equestrian look covered.

(Dori Fitzpatrick)

When July rolls around, we ladies of Saratoga are presented with a choice: Who do we want to be this track season? While an equestrian vibe is a must, we can go the girly girl route (bright pinks, high heels and all) or we can go all in on all things denim, fringe and yee-haw—a.k.a. full cowgirl. Honestly, both sound pretty good to me, and at Broadway boutique Saratoga Saddlery, both styles are on the table (or should I say rack?).

For a day at the races, you can’t go wrong flaunting this feminine Gretchen Scott maxi dress paired with a wide-brimmed, felt hat from American Hat Makers’ Wanderlust Collection. It even has pockets to stash all the cash you’re sure to rake in while wearing such a winning outfit! Post-races, do a quick wardrobe (and persona!) change into this uber-fringy Scully jean jacket, graphic tee and cowboy hat, and head directly to Nashville of Saratoga, the only place this far north of Tennessee worthy of such a rootin’ tootin’ cowgirl ensemble.

(Dori Fitzpatrick)

SCULLY JEAN JACKET | $119.95
LITTLE FIRE CRACKER T-SHIRT | $39.95
MAVERICK BONE HAT | $69.95
LIVERPOOL HANNAH CROP FLARE JEANS | $109.00
LIVERPOOL BELT | $109.00
WHITE CORRAL BOOTS | $299.95

GRETCHEN SCOTT ARLES DRESS | $199.00
AMERICAN HAT MAKERS WANDERLUST HAT | $129.95
SARATOGA SADDLERY PEEP TOE NUDE HEEL | $179.95

