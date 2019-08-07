fbpx

Equine Advocates Hosts Awards Dinner And Charity Auction

The annual event honored several community members for their commitment to horse safety.

(Glenn Davenport)
Saratoga Living
On Thursday, August 1, Equine Advocates hosted its 18th Annual Awards Dinner and Charity Auction at the Canfield Casino. This year’s 2019 Safe Home Equine Protection Award was given to Staci Hancock for co-founding and managing the Water Hay Oats Alliance, a foundation that advocates for the ban of performance-enhancing drugs on horses. Hancock was one of many honorees at the gala, which highlighted the achievements in horse issues including equine rescue, sanctuary, advocacy and humane education. Funds and proceeds raised at the event went to the maintenance and operation Equine Advocates’ 140-acre horse sanctuary in Chatham, NY, and the care of its 80 equine residents, most of which are rescues.

A quote from Hancock on the Equine Advocates website reads, “Over the last thirty years, I have witnessed countless numbers of ‘equine advocates’ grow in ranks across America with their focus on welfare issues: slaughter, rescue, rehoming, second careers and medication concerns. In 2019, equine welfare is front and center. I hope I can represent each and every person who has put their time, talents and treasures behind efforts to do what is right for our horses. I am honored to accept the Equine Advocates Safe Home Award on their behalf.”

Other honorees at the event included Carol and Tracy Farmer, who received this year’s Ellen and Herbert Moelis Equine Savior Award for their efforts to pass the American Horse Slaughter Prevention Act in 2005, and for their continued support of equine aftercare and rescue.

Avatar
Olivia Mendlinger

Olivia Mendlinger is an editorial assistant at saratoga living.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

