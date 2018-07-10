EXCLUSIVE: Peppermint, The First Openly Trans Actress On ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ Talks About Her Upcoming Broadway Debut

The singer/actress, who has ties to Skidmore and Saratoga, will hit the Broadway stage in 'Head Over Heels' on July 26.

Peppermint
Peppermint will be the first openly trans actress to create a principal role on Broadway.

Last week, I was at my home away from Saratoga Springs in Alabama, visiting some friends and family for a few days. I made a lunch date with Mike Salerno, the creative writing teacher at my old community college, who’s, like me, a Skidmore College graduate. Over fresh Southern corn cakes, coleslaw and bread pudding, we caught up. He told me that his wife was currently in New York City, celebrating with an old friend making her Broadway debut. “Who’s her friend?” I asked. It turned out it was none other than Peppermint, who was not only the runner-up on the runaway hit series, RuPaul’s Drag Race, but also the show’s first openly trans female contestant. Now Peppermint’s making history again as the first trans actress to originate a principal role in a major show on Broadway. She’ll star in Head Over Heelswhich opens at Hudson Theatre in NYC on July 26 (it’s been in previews since late June). Head Over Heels is a newish musical (it’s world premier was at the 2015 Oregon Shakespeare Festival) with a score that comprises 18 hits by The Go Go’s including “Get Up and Go,” “We Got the Beat,” “Vacation” and, of course the titular track, “Head Over Heels.” The cast features stars like Jeremy Kushnier (Paramour) and Rachel York (Disaster!), and the book is by Tony winner and writer of Avenue Q, Jeff Whitty. I talked to Peppermint about a number of things—including her historic role on Broadway—and her Saratoga connection.

I read somewhere that you’ve performed in Saratoga before. Is that true?
I have. I performed several times in the northern New York area, at different colleges—Skidmore being probably the closest to where you are. I can’t tell you the year, but it was in the early 2000s. It’s a fun place.

That was way before you were on Season 9 of Ru Paul’s Drag Race. Was it a big moment in 2017 when you were selected to compete in that show?
Yeah, it was a life changing moment for me. I got a chance to meet some great people and build a bigger platform than I’m used to. So it did change my life, for sure.

Peppermint
Peppermint was runner-up on the ninth season of hit series, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’ (Karl Giant)

Do you think it helped get you your role in Head Over Heels?
I think it definitely did. But it wasn’t the prerequisite. It was a regular audition. I had to sing and dance just like everybody else. So it was a fair share. I’d like to say that Ru Paul’s Drag Race helped me get in the door, but my years of training for musical theater performance and the fact that I went to college for musical theater got me the role.

What’s it like preparing for your first Broadway show?
It’s a lot of emotions. A lot of hard work, a lot of memorization and a lot of Red Bull. [laughs] We’re basically rehearsing full time. Feels like 40 hours a week. So right now the process is you get up and rehearse all day and then at night you perform the shows to kind of test it out.

Can you tell me a little about the show? What’s your take on it?
It’s a great mash-up. It’s new and old. It’s pop and rock, and about love and sex and everything. It’s basically a hilarious comedy based on Arcadia [an Elizabethan prose work by Philip Sidney], and it’s all to the beat of The Go Go’s, which is fantastic.

Theater is usually seen as  welcoming to the gay community—almost a safe space. Have you had a similar experience as a member of the trans community?
I think the theater is and always has been a kind of safe haven for queer folks. That’s where I grew up. That’s where I was able to find people that were different and not always part of the popular crowd. So yeah, I think theater in general provides that service for people. But the truth is there certainly is a lack of opportunities and roles that are open or built for trans people. Even for gay people, there’s a limited amount of roles on Broadway.

So what are you looking forward to, and what else are you planning?
Well, right now this is my full-time gig. Just Head Over Heels on Broadway. Broadway and Broadway only. [laughs] But I’ve done other things in the past, of course; I’ve toured and done music. Those are things I’m passionate about so I’m sure I’ll do them again. But right now I’m 100 percent focused on my big Broadway debut.

Jeff Dingler
Jeff Dingler

Jeff Dinger is saratoga living's Senior Writer.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

ABOUT US

Welcome to the new saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga
Springs, and the heart of New York’s Capital Region. At saratoga living, we celebrate
the extraordinary, the can-do spirit and the undeniable magic that our beautiful city is
globally known for.

saratoga living magazine publishes eight times a year. saratogaliving.com re-launched
on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and
Twitter @saratogaliving. The magazine is printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. saratoga living assumes no
responsibility for unsolicited submissions. Printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA. You can give us a call at 518-584-7500.

For advertising inquiries, contact advertising@saratogaliving.com. For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

We invite any and all party pics from Saratoga Springs and the surrounding areas for possible inclusion on saratogaliving.com. Please email photos to lastnight@saratogaliving.com.