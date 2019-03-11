fbpx

EXCLUSIVE Photo Gallery: Scenes From Haikal’s One-Length Victory At Aqueduct’s Gotham Stakes

'saratoga living' Photographer Billy Francis LeRoux stopped at the Queens track for this past weekend's latest Derby prep race.

Not That Brady reared up in the paddock in front of the photographer. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Not That Brady reared up in the paddock in front of the photographer. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Eventual third-place finisher, Instagrand. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Eventual third-place finisher, Instagrand. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

The eventual winner, Haikal, being led to the gate. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Eventual fourth-place finisher, Much Better. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Eventual second-place finisher, Mind Control. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Eventual seventh-place finisher, Knicks Go. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Saratoga Springs' own Dylan Davis, who rode Tikhvin Flew in the Gotham and finished out of the money. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

The starting gate at Aqueduct. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

...and they're off! (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Racing toward the finish line. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Racing toward the finish line. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Haikal nearing his one-length win. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Haikal post race approaching the Winner's Circle. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Gotham winner Haikal. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Jockey Rajiv Maragh aboard Haikal, post win. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Jockey Rajiv Maragh covered in mud but smiling following his win aboard Haikal in the Gotham Stakes. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Jockey Rajiv Maragh being interviewed by Fox Sports reporter Maggie Wolfendale. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Trainer Kiaran McLaughlin has run a horse in the Kentucky Derby in three of the last four years. If he was going to be represented in this year’s Run for the Roses, he needed Haikal to step up in Saturday’s Grade 3, $300,000 Gotham Stakes.

“We were only able to nominate one horse to the Derby, and that’s him,” McLaughlin said.

Haikal may have punched his ticket to the Derby with a furious late stretch run that carried him from last down the backside and past a trio of horses in the last sixteenth of a mile to a one-length victory in the Gotham at Aqueduct. Mind Control fought off favored Instagrand to get second by a half-length. It was a nose back to the pace-setting Much Better.

Family Biz, who was at the back of the pack with Haikal early, finished fifth followed by Tikhvin Flew, Knicks Go, and Not That Brady.

saratoga living‘s own Billy Francis LeRoux was at Aqueduct Racetrack on Saturday, March 9, for the Gotham. Check out his exclusive photo gallery above.

A longer version of this story originally appeared on DRF.com

Visit DRF.com for additional news, notes, wagering information, and more.

David Grening, Daily Racing Form

David Grening covers the New York Racing Association circuit of Aqueduct, Belmont, and Saratoga plus such national events as the Triple Crown and Breeders' Cup. He is a contributing author to "Champions" and joined Daily Racing Form in 1998.

