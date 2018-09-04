Exclusive Photo Gallery: The Adirondack Independence Music Festival 2018

Billed as Lake George’s “Biggest Party of the Year,” the Adirondack Independence Music Festival kicked off Labor Day weekend with a free concert on Friday at Shepard Park with performances by Half Step and Sophistafunk. (Additionally, on Friday, King Neptunes hosted a free festival-related event with performances by Funky Dawgz Brass Band and Shu.) The main festival took place Saturday (September 1) and Sunday (September 2), with a pair of sets each from co-headliners Twiddle and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, and performances by a panoply of other jammy artists, including Keller Williams and Bad Fish. In addition to the groove-laden music, arts and crafts vendors lined the perimeter of the venue, and there were a number of delicious food offerings. An estimated crowd of 3000 attended the festival. saratoga living‘s Billy Francis LeRoux was onsite, snapping exclusive photographs for saratogaliving.com. Click on the image above for a select group of photos from the two-day festival.