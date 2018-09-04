Exclusive Photo Gallery: The Adirondack Independence Music Festival 2018

'saratoga living' spends Labor Day weekend at Lake George's 'biggest party of the year.' It was quite the jam session.

Adirondack Independence Music Festival
Keller Williams performs his one-man show at the Adirondack Independence Music Festival. (Billy Francis LeRoux)
Saratoga Living
ADK-21_Web

Crowds fill Charles R. Wood Park. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Saratoga Living
ADK-22_Web

Two stages provided nonstop music throughout the weekend. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Saratoga Living
ADK-24_Web

Lake George's own Formula 5 performs an afternoon set. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Saratoga Living
ADK-5_Web

Nothing but smiles for Jessica from West Winfield, NY. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Saratoga Living
ADK-7_Web

Crowds gathered early for the afternoon sets at the festival. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Saratoga Living
ADK-4_Web

Diana from Glens Falls enjoys the festival. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Saratoga Living
Adirondack Independence Music Festival
ADK-8_Web

Keller Williams performs his one-man show at the Adirondack Independence Music Festival. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Saratoga Living
ADK-3_Web

Keller Williams joined onstage by Twiddle’s Mihali Savoulidis. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Saratoga Living
ADK-11_Web

Keller Williams. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Saratoga Living
ADK-9_Web

The evening performance by co-headliner Twiddle. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Saratoga Living
ADK-10_Web

Twiddle jamming onstage with Yoda. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Saratoga Living
ADK-12_Web

Twiddle's bassist Zdenek Gubb. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Saratoga Living
ADK-1_Web

Bassist James Wood of Formula 5. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Saratoga Living
ADK-2_Web

Guitarist Greg Marek of Formula 5. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Saratoga Living
ADK-13_Web

Twiddle's guitarist Mihali Savoulidis. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Saratoga Living
ADK-17_web

Llona Hogan of Saratoga Springs dancing rocks out at the festival. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Saratoga Living
ADK-20_Web

Dorian Duffy of Badfish. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Saratoga Living
ADK-19_Web

Chelsea ViaCava of Swift Technique. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Billed as Lake George’s “Biggest Party of the Year,” the Adirondack Independence Music Festival kicked off Labor Day weekend with a free concert on Friday at Shepard Park with performances by Half Step and Sophistafunk. (Additionally, on Friday, King Neptunes hosted a free festival-related event with performances by Funky Dawgz Brass Band and Shu.) The main festival took place Saturday (September 1) and Sunday (September 2), with a pair of sets each from co-headliners Twiddle and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, and performances by a panoply of other jammy artists, including Keller Williams and Bad Fish. In addition to the groove-laden music, arts and crafts vendors lined the perimeter of the venue, and there were a number of delicious food offerings. An estimated crowd of 3000 attended the festival. saratoga living‘s Billy Francis LeRoux was onsite, snapping exclusive photographs for saratogaliving.com. Click on the image above for a select group of photos from the two-day festival.

Billy Francis LeRoux
