New York City Toy Store FAO Schwarz Is Offering One In-Store Sleepover on Airbnb for $25

One lucky family will get to spend the night in a private room at the famed Manhattan toy store.

Airbnb is offering a one-night stay at famed toy store FAO Schwarz for $25. (Airbnb)

Want to recreate the piano scene from Big, late night? In a special holiday promotion, Airbnb is offering one lucky family the chance to have a sleepover at famed Manhattan toy store FAO Schwarz.  The room will cost just $25 and will open for temporary rental at 12pm EST on December 15, for a single overnight stay on December 21.

So, what can you expect out of your temporary digs? You’ll have the run of the 20,000-square-foot flagship store for the evening, with a real FAO Schwarz toy soldier welcoming you at the door. You’ll get a socially distanced tour of the store, and get to play with anything, unboxed, all night long. You’ll also get access to wall-to-wall candy in the FAO Schweetz dining area (that’s not a spelling error), be served a delicious dinner upon arrival and breakfast on the morning of your departure.

Your dining room table at FAO Schwarz. (Airbnb)

In the store’s living room, enjoy plush, life-sized stuffed animals to cuddle on velvet sofas and faux fur rugs. And yes, you can try to hit some triads on the Giant Dance On Piano from Big (they’re offering a free lesson with the stay), as well as warm up by the room’s electric fireplace while admiring the 75-foot Rockefeller Center Christmas tree just outside the window. Other activities include a chance to build a remote-controlled car of your own design and race it down the aisles of the store. Additionally, guests can take part in a science experiment guided by the store’s own Professor Atlas (thankfully, not the guy that just resigned from the Trump White House).

Of course, this experience is very much for children, but adults are expected to be in tow, so your bedroom will come equipped with a giant queen-sized sleigh bed for adults and bunk bed for the children—one with a working slide on it, of course.

And you won’t be leaving the toy store with empty mitts: The night’s stay also includes a special shopping credit to use within the store’s walls.

Alas, there is one major catch, at least for us upstaters: If you request to book the room, you need to prove that you and your fellow guests have New York City residency and that you all live under the same roof. So, maybe it’s time to hit up that long, lost aunt who lives in Midtown and see if she can vouch for being your “mom” for the night.

Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

