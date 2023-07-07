Fashion: It Was All Yellow

Photography by Dori Fitzpatrick

Who ever said florals were just for spring? Broadway’s Yellow Boutique is riding that flower power all the way into the summer season with two looks that scream “happy hour on a patio.” Our first floral ’fit was made for Saratoga’s soft summer days, with its tropical hues and flowy, flirty cut. I dressed it up with a gold necklace, chunky earrings and a pair of sensible shoes—sometimes summer in the Spa City means a lot of walking!

Next up is a look that’s at once chic and fun, and easily transitions from a daytime stroll on Broadway to an evening bar crawl on Caroline Street. Here, the plain ivory jeans (straight or flair leg pants are perfect for summer!) let the bold top shine, its gold accents adding a slightly edgy vibe. Complete the look with a pop-of-color purse, and you’re all geared up for the perfect Saratoga summer day.

—Claire Burnett, @clairewburnett

Yellow Boutique:

Molly Bracken Green Zelie Dress | $74

Charlie Paige Brooke Sandals | $36

Ash & Clay Leaf Earrings | $35

Molly Bracken Halter Top | $54

Kut From The Kloth Meg Wide Leg Jeans | $105

Melie Vianco Vegan Handbag | $75