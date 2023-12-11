Fashion: Warm Wishes for Wintertime Soirées

Photography by Dori Fitzpatrick

It’s that time of year when we’re getting all dressed up to celebrate the holidays at work parties, winter galas and glam New Year’s Eve celebrations. With the frigid upstate temperatures, though, it can be hard to feel stylish and warm at the same time. Until now.

Of course, guys have it easy. Here, Taylor Blue Clarke (find him on Instagram at @blueizthecolor) is rocking a custom suit jacket and sleek white dress shirt from Mark Thomas Men’s Apparel. The jacket fits his masculine frame like a glove, and the white pocket square exudes sophistication and attention to detail. The only thing left to add? A girl on his arm.

For a classic yet chic look, I chose this timeless ivory lace jumpsuit by Don O’Neill paired with ruby crystal earrings from Saratoga Trunk. It features intricate lace detailing and a flattering silhouette,

with plush, white fur around the neck and down the sides of the ribs. While elegant, it sports a thick lining, which will keep you nice and toasty on the coldest of December nights. This year, I really am dreaming of a white Christmas.

—Claire Burnett, @clairewburnett

Taylor’s Look / Mark Thomas Men’s Apparel

Jack Victor Jacket | $750

Stenstroms Shirt | $225

Claire’s Look / Saratoga Trunk

Thea Couture Ivory Lace/Fox Fur Jumpsuit | $620

Ruby Crystal Earrings | $98