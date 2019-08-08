fbpx

Fasig-Tipton Has Record-Breaking Saratoga Sale With Two Yearlings Going For $1.5 Million Each

One of the pricey yearlings was sold to West Point Thoroughbreds, the Saratoga-based racing partnership manager and creator.

Terence Collier
Fasig-Tipton's Saratoga Sale saw some new records fall this week. (Fasig-Tipton Photo)

You could say that buyers at the 99th annual Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Sale weren’t horsing around. For the second year in a row, the annual auction of yearling Thoroughbreds, which ran from August 5-6 and draws horse enthusiasts and bidders from all over the world, set a number of new records in both average and median sale prices.

Leading those record-breaking figures this year was a pair of colts sired by Curlin, a two-time Horse of the Year winner and winner of the 2007 Preakness Stakes. Both of the sons of Curlin topped the sale on August 6 when they were auctioned for a staggering $1.5 million each. That price shattered last year’s single-sale record of $1.35 million. Aquis Farm AUS (an Australian-based horse racing company), Let’s Go Stable and Crawford Farm all teamed up to purchase the first colt. The other yearling was bought by a Saratoga-based racing partnership manager and creator, West Point Thoroughbreds (WPT) and its team of partners, which included Woodford, Siena, Valdes, Singleton, Sandbrook and Freeman.

“These are the kind of horses that you dream about,” says Terry Finley, West Point Thoroughbreds’ President and CEO. “When you’re dealing with horses at this level, if and when they hit, they can change your life, and, most importantly, the lives of our partners.” Located on Route 9 in Saratoga, WPT is a kind of horse racing hedge fund that purchases yearlings and two-year-olds at auction and then builds and manages groups of investors into syndicates who essentially buy “shares” in each horse. Those syndicates, or partnerships, can include really anyone who’s interested in the sport, both experts and newcomers.

In fact, one of those WPT partners who went in with Finley on that $1.5 million yearling was celebrity chef and Food Network regular Bobby Flay. “I’ve always admired Flay, and I love his restaurants in the city, especially GATO,” says Finley. “I’ve gone there quite a few times, and if Bobby’s there, we inevitably end up talking about pedigrees and sales and racing.” In fact, more than just a casual partner at WPT (and a regular at Saratoga Race Course), Flay actually owns the mare that gave birth to Curlin’s record-breaking yearling that WPT and its partners wound up acquiring.

In all, 135 yearlings were sold at this year’s Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Sale for a grand total of $55,547,000. That equals an average price of $411,459 per horse, a more than 11 percent increase over last year’s average and a 7 percent increase over the previous record of $385,259, which was set in 2001.

Jeff Dingler
Jeff Dingler

Jeff Dingler is saratoga living's Senior Writer. He's a graduate of Skidmore College and a professional musician.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 