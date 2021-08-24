Female Jockey Ferrin Peterson Makes Saratoga Debut, Lands a Second-Place Finish

Ferrin Peterson has a much different story than most jockeys. Instead of riding in races at a young age, the California native decided to go to veterinary school at UC Davis, where she earned her doctorate in veterinary medicine in 2019, as well as a certification as a veterinary acupuncturist.

While still in college, Peterson began her riding career at Golden Gate Fields near San Francisco, and the racing world began to take notice of her during last year’s spectator-less season, when she won 42 races at New Jersey’s Monmouth Park to finish second in the jockey standings.

The 28-year-old Peterson, whose agent is Hall of Fame jockey Julie Krone, recently had another big showing, when she landed her first mount at Saratoga Race Course on August 20, finishing second in a six-furlong maiden special race aboard Silver Fist. Peterson was riding for Lawrence Racing Stable.

Peterson, who is based at Monmouth again this summer, has won 76 races so far in her career.

Saratoga Living‘s Sports Editor Brien Bouyea was on hand for Peterson’s big debut. Swipe through his photos above.