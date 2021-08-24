fbpx

Female Jockey Ferrin Peterson Makes Saratoga Debut, Lands a Second-Place Finish

Peterson, whose agent is Hall of Famer Julie Krone, came in second place aboard Silver Fist on August 20.

Jockey Ferrin Peterson at her Saratoga Race Course debut on August 20. She came in second aboard Silver Fist. (Brien Bouyea)
Ferrin-Peterson-5_Web

Jockey Ferrin Peterson (at right), with fellow jockeys Luis Saez and John R. Velazquez (far left), right before her Saratoga debut. (Brien Bouyea)

Ferrin-Peterson-6_Web

Jockey Ferrin Peterson was all smiles at her Saratoga debut. (Brien Bouyea)

Ferrin-Peterson-11_Web

Ferrin Peterson prior to her second place finish in her Saratoga Race Course debut. (Brien Bouyea)

Ferrin-Peterson-12_Web

Jockey Ferrin Peterson aboard Silver Fist in her Saratoga Race Course debut. (Brien Bouyea)

Ferrin-Peterson-13_Web

Jockey Ferrin Peterson aboard Silver Fist in her Saratoga Race Course debut. (Brien Bouyea)

Ferrin-Peterson-4_Web

Jockey Ferrin Peterson smiling after taking a second-place finish in her Saratoga debut. (Brien Bouyea)

Ferrin Peterson has a much different story than most jockeys. Instead of riding in races at a young age, the California native decided to go to veterinary school at UC Davis, where she earned her doctorate in veterinary medicine in 2019, as well as a certification as a veterinary acupuncturist.

While still in college, Peterson began her riding career at Golden Gate Fields near San Francisco, and the racing world began to take notice of her during last year’s spectator-less season, when she won 42 races at New Jersey’s Monmouth Park to finish second in the jockey standings.

The 28-year-old Peterson, whose agent is Hall of Fame jockey Julie Krone, recently had another big showing, when she landed her first mount at Saratoga Race Course on August 20, finishing second in a six-furlong maiden special race aboard Silver Fist. Peterson was riding for Lawrence Racing Stable.

Peterson, who is based at Monmouth again this summer, has won 76 races so far in her career.

Saratoga Living‘s Sports Editor Brien Bouyea was on hand for Peterson’s big debut. Swipe through his photos above.

