Fenimore Asset Management Celebrates a New CEO and Nearly 50 Years of Investment Experience

Anne Putnam is mere weeks into her new role as CEO of the Capital Region’s Fenimore Asset Management. And in a way, she’s been preparing for it for most of her life. Not only has she worked for Fenimore for 18 years, she’s in a rare position to usher the almost-50-year-old firm towards its future goals.

“My connection with Fenimore goes back much farther than 18 years,” says Anne, who has worked as Head of Intermediary Business and—most recently—Senior Vice President of Sales, including FAM Funds the firms mutual fund strategies. “My father, Tom Putnam, founded the firm in 1974 and gave me exposure early on to the family business.”

On the eve of the company’s 50th anniversary next year, Anne believes that making plans for the future includes reflecting back. “A lot has changed around us, yet Fenimore remains deeply rooted in the same core values and investment philosophy we started out with—in that sense, we have not changed at all—which is something I am most proud of,” she says. “After 49 years, we’ve been able to adhere to the same mission that was established long ago, including striving to treat our investor relationships with excellence, maintaining that through aiming to deliver on our investment performance, and considering our associates part of the extended family.”

The firm’s principles and approach to investor relations are also hugely important to the new CEO, who started her career at Fenimore as a client relationship manager for separately managed accounts. “We’ve remained independent and 100 percent associate and family owned,” she says. “By being independent, when we provide investment management to an investor, we’re doing that without being on Wall Street. Today, we have a team of 10 credentialed investment analysts who are doing portfolio analysis, building that stock by stock and company by company, and thinking about it like an owner. That is the beauty of intimately knowing what we own in our portfolios.”

While Anne travels nationally to meet with investors and financial institutions, the Schenectady County resident remains focused on the Capital Region, where Fenimore’s presence has grown so much that its Albany office (Putnam also works out of the firm’s Cobleskill headquarters) is building a new office centrally located on Wolf Road in Colonie with plans to open later this winter. “One of my goals as CEO is to maintain our presence locally while continuing to expand our presence in the Capital Region,” Anne says. “We are committed to service and want to meet our investors where they are, so being accessible to our investors in the Capital Region is extremely important to us. We want our investors to be able to walk in and meet with the teams managing their portfolio. That connection helps us build relationships and gives our investors’ confidence.”

