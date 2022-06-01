Gallery: Look Inside the Final Home From Last Fall’s Saratoga Showcase of Homes

No detail was left unturned when it came to creating the elevated minimalist look of this stunning new Oak Ridge home by Trojanski Builders. The house, at 24 Beacon Hill Drive, displays everything from mixed metals and gray accents for a textured monotone interior design, to a hidden bar that is neatly slid away when not in use to avoid clutter.

The four-bedroom house with three full baths and two half-baths was originally slated for last fall’s Showcase of Homes, but it wasn’t finished in time. Instead, Jon and Michele Tellstone and daughter Abby, 13, happily moved in just in time for Christmas and are now looking forward to their first summer in their new custom-built home, which sits on two acres of wooded property and boasts a stunning porch and pool.

“Our dream,” says Michele, “was to have a home and outdoor living space with a pool and basketball court that would allow us to host get-togethers with our family and friends.”

Michele worked closely with designer Emily Baker, of Eye on Decor and Eye on Closets, to design her dream kitchen and bathrooms with KBC Design Studio, featuring the Dura Supreme Line of cabinetry. To get the look Michele had her heart set on, the team created a spacious maple island with a smoke finish, giving the kitchen a two-tone look with a rich, stand-out centerpiece featuring a beautiful silver hammered bar sink and plenty of surface space for entertaining. The countertop is a brushed granite in Fantasy Brown for a subtle hint of natural color.

The kitchen is open to the dining and living area, both of which were done in subtle blues and grays with an occasional pop of color. Upstairs, all four bedrooms were individually designed with modern lighting and plush bedding.

“I enjoyed mixing metals in this soft and subtle palette,” Baker says. “The door knobs are glass with a silver square rose, and the front door has a custom textured finish in gray with beautiful metal diamonds set in the double glass of the surrounding sidelite and transom windows. I love a black feature in any home space, so I decided to do the staircase in black and white, making it really stand out, along with two beautiful matching black and crystal chandeliers that Michele picked out for the foyer and staircase.”

The finished basement is a nod to the family’s love of movies, and features a home theater decorated with framed posters of their favorite flicks. The large lower level even had room left over for tons of storage, a gym, and the second half-bath (the first being in the mud room on the main floor).

Outside? This summer, you’ll find Abby and her dad—he’s a coach for one of her teams—playing basketball on their home court. Plus, the front porch is large and pillared with a beautiful wood ceiling and stone base to match the screened-in back porch overlooking a stunning landscaped pool by Concord Pools.

“All of the outside lighting was carefully selected,” Baker says, “featuring a cage pendant light over the front door, lantern lighting, and LED time-sensitive goose neck lights over each garage bay.”

