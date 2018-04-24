What’s Next: 5 Must-Haves For Your Saratoga Home From The Architectural Digest Design Show

Even before my alarm sounded, I was awoken by the chirping of early-spring birds outside my window. I had the lunch boxes to fill and the pup to feed before I could head out to New York City—a glamorous life, I know. It wasn’t until I was out of the shower and had put on my black Guccis that I started feeling less like a mom and more like a designer, one lucky enough to be invited to the Architectural Digest Design Show at Piers 92 and 94 in Manhattan.

I love living in Saratoga Springs so much, and I’m always looking forward to returning home. ’Toga’s been a great place to raise my two sons, and it’s so full of things to do and much less filled with the worries parents have about their children in a big city. And now that my boys are both in high school and can drive (yay!), leaving for the city has become exponentially easier for me, especially with their constant encouragement (hmm, maybe I should look into a new Nest security camera for the house?). A quick stop at the corner of Washington and Broadway for my grande decaf almond milk latte, and the city lay just three hours away.

I knew it was going to be a great day when I walked into the AD show, skipping the line out front. There’s something about wearing black, a fast NYC stride and a nod to the guard that’s always allowed me to get into design shows without waiting around; I’ve been a pro at this since high school. Once inside, I mingled with famous designers such as Laura Kirar and chatted with old friends and wealthy women looking for the latest piece for their Upper East Side pied-à-terre. I practically ran through the show, bumping into people as I jockeyed for space in front of the hottest displays. There was much to see. I made it to every furniture, fabric, wallcovering and new design innovation booth there was. Of course, I wanted to make sure I didn’t miss anything, because I needed to see what the world would be getting next—and share it with all of you.

What are the five must-have design innovations every Saratogian should know about? So glad you asked.

Borough Furnace Reclaimed-Iron Frying Skillet

This is definitely my pick of the show. Hand-cast in Owego, NY, by a husband-and-wife team—proof that Upstate New York is on the cutting edge of design—this cast-iron skillet is made from 100 percent recycled iron, which runs a bit pricey but makes for a gorgeous product. A modern update of an old, timeless favorite, it has a longer handle so it doesn’t get too hot, too quickly—and arrives pre-seasoned with organic flaxseed oil. What could be better than this? Frying skillets come in 9-inch and 10.5-inch sizes. For more, click here. ($280-$300)

Symbol Modern Record Console

You really don’t want to skip this one, folks. It’s time to dust off your old LP collection for this state-of-the-art turntable system, which pays homage to the ’50s-style console hi-fi and is handcrafted from solid American walnut. Oh, and it sounds great too. For more, click here. ($19,995)

Franke Roller Mat

I fell hard for this. Unroll this stainless-steel, tubular mat over your sink top, and place your wet, hand-washed dishes and pans on it to dry. You’ll soon be tossing your plastic drying rack and stowing away your dish towel, because this’ll be the only drying mat you’ll ever need again. For more, click here. ($155)

Benjamin Moore’s Color Of The Year: Caliente

Call your local painter to transform a piece of furniture in your home with a little Caliente AF-290, a new eye-catching shade of red from Benjamin Moore. It’s strong and full of energy, and represents change and happiness. It’s also dramatic and alive, something we can all embrace in 2018. For more, click here. ($60/gallon)

DBO HOME Devon Short Stool

This is the perfect stool. Hand-crafted by Daniel Oates in Connecticut, using locally sourced American hardwoods with traditional woodworking techniques, the Devon Short Stool has a timeless look, with a hint of modern farmhouse. I love its classic yet one-of-a-kind feel. For more, click here. ($425)