Annual Flurry Festival Takes Saratoga By Storm

More than 4500 folk fans escaped the cold with a weekend of folk music and dancing at the Saratoga Springs City Center.

Flurry Festival
(John Seymour)
Saratoga Living
Oh the weather outside is frightful, but Flurry Festival was sure delightful! On Presidents’ Day weekend, about 4500 folk fans escaped the cold and flocked to the Saratoga Springs City Center for three days of swirling and twirling at Flurry Festival, one of the largest folk dance and music festivals in North America.

Each year the festival features about 400 performers, in disciplines ranging from swing dancing and hip-hop to square dancing and clogging. Although Flurry Festival originally began as a dance extravaganza, it now includes singing as well. Participants are invited to attend an array of workshops, for dancers and singers of all abilities.

This year’s Flurry Festival was sponsored by The DanceFlurry Organization, a local nonprofit dedicated to connecting and inspiring people through music. Don’t fret if you missed out! Flurry Festival returns every Presidents’ Day Weekend. Click through photographer John Seymour’s photos above to relive the weekend or to get you hyped up for next year!

Hannah Sacks
Hannah Sacks

Hannah Sacks is an editorial assistant at saratoga living.

