A Toast to Timelessness at Frivolous Boutique

This December 31, Saratoga will ring in a new year with a new (two-day) festival—so why not celebrate with a new look (or two!)? Frivolous Boutique, which reopened following construction at 385 Broadway earlier this year, has everything you need for a glam night out. For a bold, head-turning-yet-classic look with just the right amount of glam, go with this faux leather red dress paired with a boxy, bedazzled purse. For a subtler yet still-super-sexy look, there’s yet another faux leather dress look—this one in off-white and accented with, yes, feathers. Channel that Roaring Twenties energy all the way into 2023—the pop of hot pink on the heel will just add fuel to your fire.
Red faux leather dress | $74
Bling purse | $49.50
Hoop Earrings | $18
Model’s own shoes
White Faux leather feather dress | $114
Gold clutch | $88
Dangle Earrings | $18
Model’s own shoes