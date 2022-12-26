fbpx

A Toast to Timelessness at Frivolous Boutique

The Broadway womenswear shop gives classic a new meaning this New Year’s Eve.

(Dori Fitzpatrick)

This December 31, Saratoga will ring in a new year with a new (two-day) festival—so why not celebrate with a new look (or two!)? Frivolous Boutique, which reopened following construction at 385 Broadway earlier this year, has everything you need for a glam night out. For a bold, head-turning-yet-classic look with just the right amount of glam, go with this faux leather red dress paired with a boxy, bedazzled purse. For a subtler yet still-super-sexy look, there’s yet another faux leather dress look—this one in off-white and accented with, yes, feathers. Channel that Roaring Twenties energy all the way into 2023—the pop of hot pink on the heel will just add fuel to your fire.  

@heathermariethompson

 

Red faux leather dress | $74

Bling purse | $49.50

Hoop Earrings | $18

Model’s own shoes

 

White Faux leather feather dress | $114

Gold clutch | $88

Dangle Earrings | $18

Model’s own shoes

