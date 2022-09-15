fbpx

Gallery: Reliving the 2022 Saratoga Race Course Meet

Photographers Samantha Decker and Alex Zhang capture the beauty and magic of summer at the Spa.

Dirt flies on Jim Dandy Day. (Alex Zhang)
Dirt flies on Jim Dandy Day. (Alex Zhang)

The gate crew on the move. (Samantha Decker)

Mike Repole holds his daughter up for Irad Ortiz to hug after his win in the CC American Oaks. (Samantha Decker)

Mike Repole holds his daughter up for Irad Ortiz to hug after his win in the CC American Oaks. (Samantha Decker)
A peaceful morning at the Oklahoma Training Track. (Samantha Decker)

Julien Leparoux is presented with the Mike Venezia Memorial Award. (Samantha Decker)

Jacqueline Davis hugs her mom after her first win in Saratoga. (Samantha Decker)

Fans in the picnic area. (Samantha Decker)

Irad Ortiz, Jr. heads to the track. (Samantha Decker)

Jacqueline Davis wins her first race in Saratoga aboard Vallelujah. (Samantha Decker)

Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas (right) leading a horse to the morning workout. (Alex Zhang)

Two Budweiser Clydesdales taking a morning stroll at the Oklahoma Training Track. (Alex Zhang)

Ryan Bond of Saratoga's H. James Bond racing stable and his family enjoy a race day. (Alex Zhang)

Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher. (Alex Zhang)

Well dressed fans heading into the track. (Alex Zhang)

Mixed emotions by the winning team after Nations Pride wins the Saratoga Derby. (Alex Zhang)

Life is Good exercise rider Amelia Green takes home the Whitney flower blanket after the big win. (Alex Zhang)

Grade 1 Whitney winner Life is Good breezes on the main track with exercise rider Amelia Green aboard. (Alex Zhang)

We tasked two top local photographers with capturing the magic and beauty of the Spa’s 2022 meet. From the dirt and sweat to the fanciest of fashions, click through the gallery to see what they found.

