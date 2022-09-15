Gallery: Reliving the 2022 Saratoga Race Course Meet
Photographers Samantha Decker and Alex Zhang capture the beauty and magic of summer at the Spa.
0S4A0139
The gate crew on the move. (Samantha Decker)
0S4A0431-Edit-1
Mike Repole holds his daughter up for Irad Ortiz to hug after his win in the CC American Oaks. (Samantha Decker)
0S4A4786-Edit-1
A peaceful morning at the Oklahoma Training Track. (Samantha Decker)
0S4A5182
Julien Leparoux is presented with the Mike Venezia Memorial Award. (Samantha Decker)
0S4A5732
Jacqueline Davis hugs her mom after her first win in Saratoga. (Samantha Decker)
6S1A1646
Fans in the picnic area. (Samantha Decker)
6S1A1673
Irad Ortiz, Jr. heads to the track. (Samantha Decker)
BP8A2932
Jacqueline Davis wins her first race in Saratoga aboard Vallelujah. (Samantha Decker)
D.W.Lukas
Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas (right) leading a horse to the morning workout. (Alex Zhang)
DSC_3403-Edit
Two Budweiser Clydesdales taking a morning stroll at the Oklahoma Training Track. (Alex Zhang)
DSC_4525
Ryan Bond of Saratoga's H. James Bond racing stable and his family enjoy a race day. (Alex Zhang)
DSC_4774
Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher. (Alex Zhang)
DSC_5098
Well dressed fans heading into the track. (Alex Zhang)
EmotionafterwinningSaratogaDerby
Mixed emotions by the winning team after Nations Pride wins the Saratoga Derby. (Alex Zhang)
LifeisGoodExerciseRiderAmeliaGreenafterWhitney
Life is Good exercise rider Amelia Green takes home the Whitney flower blanket after the big win. (Alex Zhang)
LifeisGoodmorningworkout
Grade 1 Whitney winner Life is Good breezes on the main track with exercise rider Amelia Green aboard. (Alex Zhang)
We tasked two top local photographers with capturing the magic and beauty of the Spa’s 2022 meet. From the dirt and sweat to the fanciest of fashions, click through the gallery to see what they found.