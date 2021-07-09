Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

In the cover story of Saratoga Living‘s “The Races!” issue, we featured 10 Saratoga Race Course fans who can’t wait to get back to the Spa this season. But profiling a handful of people doesn’t even begin to do the masses of self-proclaimed Saratoga super fans justice. Saratoga’s fans are unlike those at any racetrack in the world, and this season—after being deprived of live racing for nearly two full years—they deserve some recognition. Click through the gallery above to see some Saratoga fans’ favorite moments from seasons past, and get yourself psyched up for a season that’s sure to be one to remember.

