Annette and Arch Quarrier with friends at Saratoga Race Course.
View Gallery
81 Photos
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Vinnie Smith
Vinnie Smith
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Vincent and Colleen Verro
Vincent and Colleen Verro
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Todd, Stephanie, Delaney (l), Piper (r) Keehfus
Todd, Stephanie, Delaney and Piper Keehfus
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Meagan Coons (me) Jordan Reinhardt (long hair),
Meagan Coons, Jordan Reinhardt
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Melaney Mackin and Lynn Zabala
Melaney Mackin, Lynn Zabala
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Steve Hammel professional handicapper! Jake Maikits waiting for a winner!!
Steve Hammel
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Tania and Mike Luizzi
Tania and Mike Luizzi
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Mary, Steve, Susie, Sara, Catherine Chamberlin and Mike Geraghty
Mary, Steve, Susie, Sara, Catherine Chamberlin and Mike Geraghty with jockey Jose Lezcano
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Margeaux Dilione
Margeaux Dilione
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Lynn Feenan, Angel Cordero Jr. “The King of Saratoga”, Ginny Torncello
Lynn Feenan, Angel Cordero Jr., Ginny Torncello
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Lynn Feenan and Meaghan Feenan
Lynn Feenan, Meaghan Feenan
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Kevin Hamilton,Kathleen Ziedens
Kevin Hamilton, Kathleen Ziedens
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Kristen Staalesen and Haley Shelton
Kristen Staalesen, Haley Shelton
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Larry Dilione
Larry Dilione
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. LaRue Luzzi
LaRue Luzzi
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Insta Dr. Gloria Ethier
Dr. Gloria Ethier with a friend
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. image2 (2)
Hope Bobbitt, Andrew Bergen
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Hannah Alexander and Nathan Alexander
Hannah Alexander, Nathan Alexander
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Giada and Marianna Pastore
Giada Pastore, Marianna Pastore
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Dorene and Michael Sternklar
Dorene and Michael Sternklar
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. FB Barbara J. Jones-d_aslessio
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. FB Eileen Caliva
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. FB Heather K. Lopez
Heather K. Lopez
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. david keenanpng
David Keenan
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Dave Feenan
Dave Feenan
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Dan Keating and Lisa Keating
Dan and Lisa Keating
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Conor Hutcheson _ Marianna Scarallo
Conor Hutcheson, Marianna Scarallo
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Ali Anechiarico and Angela LaTerra(1)
Ali Anechiarico, Angela LaTerra
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Amber walley, Tessa Kordrupal and Alissa narode
Amber Walley, Tessa Kordrupal and Alissa Narode
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Arch Quarrier
Arch Quarrier
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Bowe Victoria Schlansker
Bowe Victoria Schlansker
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Ali Anechiarico and Angela LaTerra
Emery Geiger
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Wadsworth Sykes, Clark Demos, Josh Trachtenberg
Wadsworth Sykes, Clark Demos, Josh Trachtenberg
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Vicki BUSCO, John Busco, Nicholas Venuto, Melissa Venuto, Michele Venuto, Louis Venuto, kids- Vincent Venuto, Lulu Venuto
Vicki Busco, John Busco, Nicholas Venuto, Melissa Venuto, Michele Venuto, Louis Venuto, Vincent Venuto, Lulu Venuto
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Ted Hoye III _ Lola Miller _ Fiona Miller
Ted Hoye III, Lola Miller, Fiona Miller
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Sophia Manera, Mia Manera, and Annina Manera
Sophia, Mia and Annina Manera
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Spencer English with Reggie’s Red Hot Feet Warmers
Spencer English with Reggie’s Red Hot Feet Warmers
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Stan Kosek, granddaughter Shelley Kosek -1992
Stan Kosek and his granddaughter, Shelley Kosek, in 1992
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Steven and Jennifer Meglio - Phil and Lori Casciano- Donato and Victoria Zecchino
Steven and Jennifer Meglio, Phil and Lori Casciano, Donato and Victoria Zecchino
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Sandy Gordon, Laura Shea, Mark Smith, Jenny Smith, Alexandria Smith, Hayden Trautwein, Clemments Crowe, Mary Dee Crowe, Leah Scully, Josiah Scully
Sandy Gordon, Laura Shea, Mark Smith, Jenny Smith, Alexandria Smith, Hayden Trautwein, Clemments Crowe, Mary Dee Crowe, Leah Scully, Josiah Scully
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Paul Obernesser, Cindy McDonald, Diana Joyce, Amanda Vance, Kim Baker
Paul Obernesser, Cindy McDonald, Diana Joyce, Amanda Vance, Kim Baker
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Olaiya Curtis-Morris , Suzanne Kullman, Diane Micelli
Olaiya Curtis-Morris, Suzanne Kullman, Diane Micelli
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Naomi Nicholson, Mike Goard, Carrie Rowlands-Johnson, Lisa Champagne, Alice Corey
Naomi Nicholson, Mike Goard, Carrie Rowlands-Johnson, Lisa Champagne, Alice Corey
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Linnea LoPresti Marilyn Zube, Daniella Mayone
Linnea LoPresti, Marilyn Zube, Daniella Mayone
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Marianna Scarallo
Marianna Scarallo and friends
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Michael and Dorene Sternklar, Sean and Lisa LEBSON
Michael and Dorene Sternklar, Sean and Lisa Lebson
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Mike, Shelley, Bridgette Kosek
Mike, Shelley and Bridgette Kosek
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Lauren Roeder, Mike Sutcliffe, Kristen Henkel, Lauren Meringolo, Tim Martin
Lauren Roeder, Mike Sutcliffe, Kristen Henkel, Lauren Meringolo, Tim Martin
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Laura Pileckas, Melanie Dallas
Laura Pileckas, Melanie Dallas
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Laura Pileckas, Dania Bagyi, Heather Wise , Christine Marchesiello
Laura Pileckas, Dania Bagyi, Heather Wise, Christine Marchesiello
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Kerry McMullen, Alyssa Watroba, Carrie Hagan, Kourtney Garguilo, Lizzy Penree, Gianna Priolo Samantha Fortunato, Brittany VanDeusen
Kerry McMullen, Alyssa Watroba, Carrie Hagan, Kourtney Garguilo, Lizzy Penree, Gianna Priolo Samantha Fortunato, Brittany VanDeusen
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. John and Kate Kane
John and Kate Kane
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Kaitlyn Casa and Brendan Borthwick
Kaitlyn Casa and Brendan Borthwick
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Keith _ Kim Bernard with Kelsey _ Blaire and Matt _ Kati Neuber with Madison
Keith, Kim, Kelsey, Blaire, Matt, Kati, Madison
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Kelly Garvey, Tarah Garvey, Bonnisue Neil
Kelly Garvey, Tarah Garvey, Bonnisue Neil
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Joe Natale, Tom Murray _ Jake Lambert
Joe Natale, Tom Murray, Jake Lambert
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Joe Natale, Kathleen Natale, Kim Piazza, Jake Lambert, Cali O’Sullivan, Tom Murray, Cally Weymouth, Larry Weymouth
Joe Natale, Kathleen Natale, Kim Piazza, Jake Lambert, Cali O’Sullivan, Tom Murray, Cally Weymouth, Larry Weymouth
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Joan, Cali _ Patrick O’Sullivan
Joan, Cali and Patrick O’Sullivan
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Jenna and Stephen Doak
Jenna and Stephen Doak
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Gianni Simone, Alessia Simone, Ella Cerrone
Gianni Simone, Alessia Simone, Ella Cerrone
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Gino Cortellessa his brother Len Cortellessa and his sister Pat Geruso
The late Gino Cortellessa, Len Cortellessa, Pat Geruso
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. IMG_1325
Jennifer Haley Zeisler and friends
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Jackie Southwick, Marina Gordievich, Tatiana Yakimchuk, Diane Meyer
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. FB Patricia Mangini
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. FB Jennifer Crowe Smith
Jennifer Crowe Smith and
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. FB Eileen Caliva 2
Eileen Caliva
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Daley, Hennessy and Bacher families
The Daley, Hennessy and Bacher families
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Debreen Oliva, Tony Oliva, Anthony Oliva III.
Debreen Oliva, Tony Oliva, Anthony Oliva III
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. diane meyer
Jackie Southwick, Marina Gordievich, Tatiana Yakimchuk, Diane Meyer
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. FB Barbara J. Jones-d_alessio 2
Barbara J. Jones and friends
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Courtney Astemborski, Kendra Astemborski, Caroline Astemborski, Stephen Astemborski
Courtney Astemborski, Kendra Astemborski, Caroline Astemborski, Stephen Astemborski
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Christine Nappi and her dad Christopher Nappi
Christine Nappi, Christopher Nappi
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Carme Axtmann, Suzanne Kullman, Olaiya Curtis-Morris, Rachael Micelli, Diane Micelli
Carme Axtmann, Suzanne Kullman, Olaiya Curtis-Morris, Rachael Micelli, Diane Micelli
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. brothers Danny Ward, Jimmy Ward, Larry Ward, Doug Ward
Danny Ward, Jimmy Ward, Larry Ward, Doug Ward
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Andrew Bobbitt(L) Hope Bobbitt Andrew Bergen(R)
Andrew Bobbitt, Hope Bobbitt, Andrew Bergen
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Beth Blumencranz, Dorene Sternklar
Beth Blumencranz, Dorene Sternklar
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Brady Carruth, Adam Clark
Brady Carruth, Adam Clark
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Alicia Mueller, Catalina Mueller, Russell Mueller, Eric Mueller
Alicia Mueller, Catalina Mueller, Russell Mueller, Eric Mueller
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. Alice Corey
Alice Corey
Source:
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!
'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past. FB Jay Patton McCarthy
Submitted by Jay Patton McCarthy
Source:
In the cover story of
Saratoga Living‘s “The Races!” issue, we featured 10 Saratoga Race Course fans who can’t wait to get back to the Spa this season. But profiling a handful of people doesn’t even begin to do the masses of self-proclaimed Saratoga super fans justice. Saratoga’s fans are unlike those at any racetrack in the world, and this season—after being deprived of live racing for nearly two full years—they deserve some recognition. Click through the gallery above to see some Saratoga fans’ favorite moments from seasons past, and get yourself psyched up for a season that’s sure to be one to remember.
Staff Report
July 9, 2021