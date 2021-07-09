fbpx

Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Annette and Arch Quarrier with friends at Saratoga Race Course.
View Gallery 81 Photos
Saratoga Living
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

violet valentina vickers

Violet Valentina Vickers

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Vinnie Smith

Vinnie Smith

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Vincent and Colleen Verro

Vincent and Colleen Verro

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Todd, Stephanie, Delaney (l), Piper (r) Keehfus

Todd, Stephanie, Delaney and Piper Keehfus

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Meagan Coons (me) Jordan Reinhardt (long hair),

Meagan Coons, Jordan Reinhardt

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Melaney Mackin and Lynn Zabala

Melaney Mackin, Lynn Zabala

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Steve Hammel professional handicapper! Jake Maikits waiting for a winner!!

Steve Hammel

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Tania and Mike Luizzi

Tania and Mike Luizzi

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Mary, Steve, Susie, Sara, Catherine Chamberlin and Mike Geraghty

Mary, Steve, Susie, Sara, Catherine Chamberlin and Mike Geraghty with jockey Jose Lezcano

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Margeaux Dilione

Margeaux Dilione

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Lynn Feenan, Angel Cordero Jr. “The King of Saratoga”, Ginny Torncello

Lynn Feenan, Angel Cordero Jr., Ginny Torncello

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Lynn Feenan and Meaghan Feenan

Lynn Feenan, Meaghan Feenan

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Kevin Hamilton,Kathleen Ziedens

Kevin Hamilton, Kathleen Ziedens

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Kristen Staalesen and Haley Shelton

Kristen Staalesen, Haley Shelton

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Larry Dilione

Larry Dilione

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

LaRue Luzzi

LaRue Luzzi

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Insta Dr. Gloria Ethier

Dr. Gloria Ethier with a friend

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

image2 (2)

Hope Bobbitt, Andrew Bergen

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Hannah Alexander and Nathan Alexander

Hannah Alexander, Nathan Alexander

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Giada and Marianna Pastore

Giada Pastore, Marianna Pastore

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Dorene and Michael Sternklar

Dorene and Michael Sternklar

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

FB Barbara J. Jones-d_aslessio

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

FB Eileen Caliva

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

FB Heather K. Lopez

Heather K. Lopez

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

david keenanpng

David Keenan

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Dave Feenan

Dave Feenan

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Dan Keating and Lisa Keating

Dan and Lisa Keating

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Conor Hutcheson _ Marianna Scarallo

Conor Hutcheson, Marianna Scarallo

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Ali Anechiarico and Angela LaTerra(1)

Ali Anechiarico, Angela LaTerra

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Amber walley, Tessa Kordrupal and Alissa narode

Amber Walley, Tessa Kordrupal and Alissa Narode

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Arch Quarrier

Arch Quarrier

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Bowe Victoria Schlansker

Bowe Victoria Schlansker

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Ali Anechiarico and Angela LaTerra

Emery Geiger

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Wadsworth Sykes, Clark Demos, Josh Trachtenberg

Wadsworth Sykes, Clark Demos, Josh Trachtenberg

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Vicki BUSCO, John Busco, Nicholas Venuto, Melissa Venuto, Michele Venuto, Louis Venuto, kids- Vincent Venuto, Lulu Venuto

Vicki Busco, John Busco, Nicholas Venuto, Melissa Venuto, Michele Venuto, Louis Venuto, Vincent Venuto, Lulu Venuto

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Ted Hoye III _ Lola Miller _ Fiona Miller

Ted Hoye III, Lola Miller, Fiona Miller

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Sophia Manera, Mia Manera, and Annina Manera

Sophia, Mia and Annina Manera

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Spencer English with Reggie’s Red Hot Feet Warmers

Spencer English with Reggie’s Red Hot Feet Warmers

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Stan Kosek, granddaughter Shelley Kosek -1992

Stan Kosek and his granddaughter, Shelley Kosek, in 1992

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Steven and Jennifer Meglio - Phil and Lori Casciano- Donato and Victoria Zecchino

Steven and Jennifer Meglio, Phil and Lori Casciano, Donato and Victoria Zecchino

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Sandy Gordon, Laura Shea, Mark Smith, Jenny Smith, Alexandria Smith, Hayden Trautwein, Clemments Crowe, Mary Dee Crowe, Leah Scully, Josiah Scully

Sandy Gordon, Laura Shea, Mark Smith, Jenny Smith, Alexandria Smith, Hayden Trautwein, Clemments Crowe, Mary Dee Crowe, Leah Scully, Josiah Scully

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Paul Obernesser, Cindy McDonald, Diana Joyce, Amanda Vance, Kim Baker

Paul Obernesser, Cindy McDonald, Diana Joyce, Amanda Vance, Kim Baker

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Olaiya Curtis-Morris , Suzanne Kullman, Diane Micelli

Olaiya Curtis-Morris, Suzanne Kullman, Diane Micelli

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Naomi Nicholson, Mike Goard, Carrie Rowlands-Johnson, Lisa Champagne, Alice Corey

Naomi Nicholson, Mike Goard, Carrie Rowlands-Johnson, Lisa Champagne, Alice Corey

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Linnea LoPresti Marilyn Zube, Daniella Mayone

Linnea LoPresti, Marilyn Zube, Daniella Mayone

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Marianna Scarallo

Marianna Scarallo and friends

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Michael and Dorene Sternklar, Sean and Lisa LEBSON

Michael and Dorene Sternklar, Sean and Lisa Lebson

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Mike, Shelley, Bridgette Kosek

Mike, Shelley and Bridgette Kosek

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Lauren Roeder, Mike Sutcliffe, Kristen Henkel, Lauren Meringolo, Tim Martin

Lauren Roeder, Mike Sutcliffe, Kristen Henkel, Lauren Meringolo, Tim Martin

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Laura Pileckas, Melanie Dallas

Laura Pileckas, Melanie Dallas

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Laura Pileckas, Dania Bagyi, Heather Wise , Christine Marchesiello

Laura Pileckas, Dania Bagyi, Heather Wise, Christine Marchesiello

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Kerry McMullen, Alyssa Watroba, Carrie Hagan, Kourtney Garguilo, Lizzy Penree, Gianna Priolo Samantha Fortunato, Brittany VanDeusen

Kerry McMullen, Alyssa Watroba, Carrie Hagan, Kourtney Garguilo, Lizzy Penree, Gianna Priolo Samantha Fortunato, Brittany VanDeusen

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

John and Kate Kane

John and Kate Kane

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Kaitlyn Casa and Brendan Borthwick

Kaitlyn Casa and Brendan Borthwick

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Keith _ Kim Bernard with Kelsey _ Blaire and Matt _ Kati Neuber with Madison

Keith, Kim, Kelsey, Blaire, Matt, Kati, Madison

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Kelly Garvey, Tarah Garvey, Bonnisue Neil

Kelly Garvey, Tarah Garvey, Bonnisue Neil

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Joe Natale, Tom Murray _ Jake Lambert

Joe Natale, Tom Murray, Jake Lambert

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Joe Natale, Kathleen Natale, Kim Piazza, Jake Lambert, Cali O’Sullivan, Tom Murray, Cally Weymouth, Larry Weymouth

Joe Natale, Kathleen Natale, Kim Piazza, Jake Lambert, Cali O’Sullivan, Tom Murray, Cally Weymouth, Larry Weymouth

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Joan, Cali _ Patrick O’Sullivan

Joan, Cali and Patrick O’Sullivan

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Jenna and Stephen Doak

Jenna and Stephen Doak

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Gianni Simone, Alessia Simone, Ella Cerrone

Gianni Simone, Alessia Simone, Ella Cerrone

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Gino Cortellessa his brother Len Cortellessa and his sister Pat Geruso

The late Gino Cortellessa, Len Cortellessa, Pat Geruso

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

IMG_1325

Jennifer Haley Zeisler and friends

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Jackie Southwick, Marina Gordievich, Tatiana Yakimchuk, Diane Meyer

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

FB Patricia Mangini

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

FB Jennifer Crowe Smith

Jennifer Crowe Smith and

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

FB Eileen Caliva 2

Eileen Caliva

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Daley, Hennessy and Bacher families

The Daley, Hennessy and Bacher families

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Debreen Oliva, Tony Oliva, Anthony Oliva III.

Debreen Oliva, Tony Oliva, Anthony Oliva III

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

diane meyer

Jackie Southwick, Marina Gordievich, Tatiana Yakimchuk, Diane Meyer

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

FB Barbara J. Jones-d_alessio 2

Barbara J. Jones and friends

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Courtney Astemborski, Kendra Astemborski, Caroline Astemborski, Stephen Astemborski

Courtney Astemborski, Kendra Astemborski, Caroline Astemborski, Stephen Astemborski

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Christine Nappi and her dad Christopher Nappi

Christine Nappi, Christopher Nappi

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Carme Axtmann, Suzanne Kullman, Olaiya Curtis-Morris, Rachael Micelli, Diane Micelli

Carme Axtmann, Suzanne Kullman, Olaiya Curtis-Morris, Rachael Micelli, Diane Micelli

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

brothers Danny Ward, Jimmy Ward, Larry Ward, Doug Ward

Danny Ward, Jimmy Ward, Larry Ward, Doug Ward

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Andrew Bobbitt(L) Hope Bobbitt Andrew Bergen(R)

Andrew Bobbitt, Hope Bobbitt, Andrew Bergen

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Beth Blumencranz, Dorene Sternklar

Beth Blumencranz, Dorene Sternklar

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Brady Carruth, Adam Clark

Brady Carruth, Adam Clark

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Alicia Mueller, Catalina Mueller, Russell Mueller, Eric Mueller

Alicia Mueller, Catalina Mueller, Russell Mueller, Eric Mueller

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

Alice Corey

Alice Corey

Source:
Saratoga Living
Gallery: Let’s Hear It for the Fans!

'Saratoga Living' readers sent in their favorite track photos from Saratoga seasons past.

FB Jay Patton McCarthy

Submitted by Jay Patton McCarthy

Source:

In the cover story of Saratoga Living‘s “The Races!” issue, we featured 10 Saratoga Race Course fans who can’t wait to get back to the Spa this season. But profiling a handful of people doesn’t even begin to do the masses of self-proclaimed Saratoga super fans justice. Saratoga’s fans are unlike those at any racetrack in the world, and this season—after being deprived of live racing for nearly two full years—they deserve some recognition. Click through the gallery above to see some Saratoga fans’ favorite moments from seasons past, and get yourself psyched up for a season that’s sure to be one to remember.

No Newer Articles
ABOUT US

Welcome to Saratoga Living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

Saratoga Living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For Saratoga Living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
[email protected]; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Saratoga Living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: [email protected].

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
[email protected].

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-294-4390.

 