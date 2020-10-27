fbpx

Gateway House of Peace to Host Virtual Gala on November 5

The Ballston Spa–based end-of-life care organization has taken its annual gala remote.

Gateway House of Peace is a charitable organization and actual home in Ballston Spa that supports terminally ill patients. (Gateway House of Peace/Facebook)

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ballston Spa–based end-of-life care organization, Gateway House of Peace, will be hosting its seventh annual gala virtually on November 5.

This year’s event asks that attendees show up with an “Attitude of Gratitude” to support the charitable organization, which provides comfort and care to terminally ill patients. The “house” in the organization’s name is an actual Saratoga County home equipped with two bedrooms on the main floor, a living room, kitchen and back deck (seasonal). The upstairs also has two small rooms to accommodate visiting relatives or friends. (Temporarily, due to the pandemic, Gateway has scaled back the number of residents able to stay at the house from two to one. )

The virtual gala will be emceed by Kiss 102.3 FM’s Terry O’Donnell, who will also provide the night’s entertainment, and tickets include a takeout dinner from Longfellow’s Restaurant. (Tickets cost $100 apiece and will be limited to 200 total.) The event will also feature door prizes—with one $10,000 raffle winner to be announced on the livestream—as well as a silent auction. Items up for bids include everything from 2021 Red Sox tickets, a Mike Tyson signed boxing glove, a diamond ring, Caffè Lena membership and maybe the most Saratoga item of all, a lawn jockey.

The organization has set a goal of $75,000 for the gala and at press time, has already reached more than $30,000 in total donations.

Interested parties can register for the event here.

Avatar
Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 