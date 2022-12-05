Get Tickets: 4th Annual Capital Region Gives Back

Capital Region Gives Back is back!

Here’s how it works:

1. Read up on the 10 impressive honorees (five from Saratoga and five from the greater Capital Region) and the important charities they’re representing below.

2. Decide on one charity you’d like to support. (We know, it’s hard!)

3. Choose that charity when buying tickets.

4. Fifty percent of the cost of your ticket will go directly to that charity. The rest will support local journalism!

5. Show up on December 15 for a festive evening of food, drinks and music and to see which honoree raised the most for his or her charity!

Meet the Honorees:

Adam Israel, Cofounder, Letters of Hope for Ukraine

Starletta Smith, Executive Director, YWCA of the Greater Capital Region

Annie Berdar, Supporter, South End Children’s Café

Shaun Evans, Senior Vice President of Education, Ainsley’s Angels

Maggie Fronk, Executive Director, Wellspring

Jeff Yule, Executive Director, Building on Love

Dan Graham, Supporter, Lucky Puppy Rescue

Anna Kuwabara, Executive Director, Albany Symphony Orchestra

Nancy Underwood, Program Director, BEST Saratoga

Mike McNary, Board Member, Huntington’s Disease Society of America

Party Details:

NEWS10 ABC’s Christina Arangio (a Capital Region Gives Back alum!) will emcee a night of food, drink and music by DJ BoyBoy! Every guest will get a signature glass of wine by Freixenet, as well as One With Life Tequila samples and, as always, drinks will also be available at Putnam Place’s cash bar. Complementary dinner will be provided by Old Daley Custom Catering, with desserts by D’Raymond’s!