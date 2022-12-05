Get Tickets: 4th Annual Capital Region Gives Back

Capital Region Gives Back is back!
Here’s how it works:
1. Read up on the 10 impressive honorees (five from Saratoga and five from the greater Capital Region) and the important charities they’re representing below.
2. Decide on one charity you’d like to support. (We know, it’s hard!)
3. Choose that charity when buying tickets.
4. Fifty percent of the cost of your ticket will go directly to that charity. The rest will support local journalism!
5. Show up on December 15 for a festive evening of food, drinks and music and to see which honoree raised the most for his or her charity!
Meet the Honorees:
Adam Israel, Cofounder, Letters of Hope for Ukraine
Starletta Smith, Executive Director, YWCA of the Greater Capital Region
Annie Berdar, Supporter, South End Children’s Café
Shaun Evans, Senior Vice President of Education, Ainsley’s Angels
Maggie Fronk, Executive Director, Wellspring
Jeff Yule, Executive Director, Building on Love
Dan Graham, Supporter, Lucky Puppy Rescue
Anna Kuwabara, Executive Director, Albany Symphony Orchestra
Nancy Underwood, Program Director, BEST Saratoga
Mike McNary, Board Member, Huntington’s Disease Society of America
Party Details:
NEWS10 ABC’s Christina Arangio (a Capital Region Gives Back alum!) will emcee a night of food, drink and music by DJ BoyBoy! Every guest will get a signature glass of wine by Freixenet, as well as One With Life Tequila samples and, as always, drinks will also be available at Putnam Place’s cash bar. Complementary dinner will be provided by Old Daley Custom Catering, with desserts by D’Raymond’s!