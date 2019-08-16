fbpx

Supermodel Gigi Hadid, ‘Bachelorette’ Beau Spotted In Saratoga County Starbucks

Hadid and reported new boyfriend Tyler Cameron were seen together at a Starbucks near Lake George and in Malta on August 15.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is reportedly dating Tyler Cameron, the runner-up on the most recent season of 'The Bachelorette.' (Evan Rinaldi/Flickr)

The Capital Region is no stranger to Hollywood‘s rich and famous. (Heck, Jane Fonda went to high school in Troy!) It turns out that the area’s also a magnet for supermodels and their secret getaways. Especially, in the Saratoga area.

A quick-thinking Instagrammer (via Bachelor podcaster The Snatchelor‘s account) snapped a grainy photo of supermodel Gigi Hadid, along with reported new beau Tyler Cameron, the runner-up on Season 15 of ABC’s The Bachelorette, grabbing some iced coffees at a Starbucks in Queensbury, NY, near Lake George, on August 15. (It’s unclear where in the area the photo was taken exactly, as there’s no Starbucks in Lake George proper; the closest brick-and-mortar is some 18 miles away in Queensbury.) Page Six also confirmed that Hadid had been spotted at a Starbucks earlier that day in Malta, NY—just 15 minutes away from Saratoga Springs!—but that the supermodel had been with a few other girls, not Cameron. (The Malta Starbucks, located on 1 Kendall Way, is part of the Price Chopper plaza.)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Snatchelor (@its_thesnatchelor) on

While Hadid and Cameron haven’t made their relationship official yet, celebrity media outlets in New York City and Los Angeles have been having a field day. Elle, for example, referred to the sighting as the couple’s “fifth date.” Maybe they’ll have their sixth one at the Travers Stakes next weekend?

Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

