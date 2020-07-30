Glens Falls Art Museum The Hyde Collection Set to Reopen on August 1

Some exciting news for art enthusiasts: Glens Falls art museum, The Hyde Collection, is reopening to the public this Saturday, August 1, after an extended closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Guests will be able to explore two new exhibitions, in addition to The Hyde’s permanent collection, and the museum has put in place a number of new safety protocols to put visitors at ease.

In order to limit the number of people in the museum at one time, visits to the museum will be by appointment only, and must be booked prior to arrival at the museum via The Hyde’s website. Time slots will be assigned in 10-minute intervals to ensure sufficient distance between groups of museum-goers, with only four guests allowed per time slot. Mornings from 10am-12pm will be reserved for seniors and those at high risk, and the museum will close for cleaning from 12pm-1pm before reopening to the general public.

“We’re very excited to be open again and to be sharing The Hyde Collection with the community,” says Hyde CEO Norman Dascher. “We are opening two new exhibitions—the J. S. Wooley, Adirondack Photographer and Images of the People: Russian Lacquer Painting exhibitions—both of which I think the public will enjoy a great deal. We spent a lot of time and effort getting ready for the opening, making sure that our visitors as well as our staff are safe.”

Upon arrival at the museum, visitors are encouraged to download The Hyde’s self-guided tour app, which will provide information about the artwork to them in lieu of a live tour guide. The floor has been marked to create an easy-to-follow route through as the museum, with added markers reminding guests to stay six feet apart while viewing the artwork.

In a show of support for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Hyde will be offering free admission to all essential workers during the month of August. Reservations are expected fill up quickly, so make one soon—and don’t forget your mask!