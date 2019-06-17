fbpx

Gloria Vanderbilt, Famed Fashion Designer And Heiress, Dead At 95

Vanderbilt was the mother of CNN's Anderson Cooper and related to Marylou Whitney's late husband.

Gloria Vanderbilt
Gloria Vanderbilt (pictured), fashion designer and heiress, has died at the age of 95.

In the world of surnames, it doesn’t get much more iconic than “Vanderbilt.” Or, if you’re from this neck of the woods, “Vanderbilt Whitney” or simply, “Whitney,” for that matter. Today (June 17), the American royal lineage mourns the passing of another one of its famous names, Gloria Vanderbilt, an artist, author, fashion designer, heiress and socialite. She was 95.

Contemporary audiences will best remember Gloria Vanderbilt as the mother of CNN journalist and TV personality Anderson Cooper, who first announced his mother’s passing live on the air. But people of a certain age will remember her as the central character in a child custody battle—dubbed the “Trial of the Century”—between her mother, also named Gloria (née Morgan), and aunt, Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney, following the death of her husband Reginald Claypoole Vanderbilt. The scandalous trial snaked throughout the Great Depression, making the family (and young Gloria) headline fodder for years. Gloria’s custody was eventually granted to her aunt Gertrude. (The story was turned into an Emmy-nominated TV miniseries in the early ’80s.) Or you might remember her for her line of designer jeans. Or even the song Sir Paul McCartney reportedly wrote about her.

For locals trying to place how Gloria Vanderbilt fits into Saratoga Springs’ historical Vanderbilt-Whitney line, Reginald Claypoole Vanderbilt’s sister, Gertrude (the same one embroiled in the child custody battle over Gloria), married Harry Payne Whitney in 1896. The couple would have three children, including Cornelius Vanderbilt “Sonny” Whitney, who would later make Marylou Whitney his fourth wife. And every Saratogian knows how that conscious coupling worked out for the city at large.

Avatar
Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 