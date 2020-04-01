fbpx

Governor Cuomo: COVID-19 Patients From NYC Have Been Moved To Albany Med

The governor made the announcement during his daily press briefing on April 1.

Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed that COVID-19 patients had been moved from New York City hospitals to Albany Medical Center.

According to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, the Capital Region is now offering up care and hospital beds to New York City COVID-19 patients.

In his April 1 press conference, the governor was asked by a journalist whether patients in New York City had been moved to Albany Medical Center and Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, and Cuomo responded “yes,” at least to the Albany Med question. “This is one state, this is one family of New York,” said Cuomo. “We support one another in two ways: staff from upstate hospitals will be going to downstate hospitals, because one of the real critical situations is staff shortages and staff exhaustion; and downstate hospitals, who are at overcapacity can transfer patients to upstate [hospitals].”

As an Albany Med nurse told Saratoga Living in an interview conducted this past weekend that there had been rumors that New York City patients would be shipped to Albany Med for care. (It was reported yesterday that 45 Albany Med employees had tested positive for the virus.)

As of today, there have been more than 80,000 COVID-19 cases confirmed in New York State alone, with 44,915 of those being reported in New York City.

Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife and dog, Esopus.

