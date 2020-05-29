fbpx

Governor Cuomo Gives Green Light To First Five Regions To Begin Phase Two Of Reopening (Updated)

In his daily press briefing on May 29, Cuomo walked back remarks he made the previous day about delaying phase two for the five regions.

Governor Andrew Cuomo took to the radio waves today to announce that phase two would be delayed in the first five regions.

Back on May 15, when New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Central New York, the North Country, Finger Lakes, the Southern Tier and the Mohawk Valley Regions were all set to begin the first phase of their reopening plan, it was assumed that two weeks later, those regions would begin phase two.

On May 28, Cuomo seemed to walk that statement back, telling WAMC’s Alan Chartock that: [When] the [phase one] reopening in the first five regions ends [on May 29]….we’ll give the experts all the data, let them analyze it, and if they say we should move forward, we’ll move forward.”

But all has come full circle in less than 24 hours. As of May 29, Cuomo noted in his daily press briefing that the county, regional, state and global experts had analyzed the data from the first five regions, and that they would, in fact, be entering into phase two as planned. “I feel confident that we can rely on this data, and the five regions that have been in phase one can now move to phase two, because their data has been reviewed, and the experts say to us it’s safe to move forward,” said Cuomo.

Phase two of the regional reopening plan includes professional services, finance and insurance, retail, administrative support, and real estate and rental leasing.

Avatar
Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 