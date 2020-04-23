fbpx

Governor Cuomo Releases Preliminary Results Of The COVID-19 Antibody Test

The testing, which took place at grocery stores and big box stores over two days, was to see how many people had already had the virus.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo revealed the results of the two-day statewide COVID-19 antibody test during his April 23 press briefing.

Finally, some clarity. In his April 23 press briefing, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo revealed the results of the state’s recent antibody testing, which was collected over a two-day period and conducted in 19 counties and 40 localities.

Governor Cuomo revealed that the random testing of 3,000 people had been executed at grocery stores and big box stores on people who “were out and about shopping”—in other words, weren’t isolated in their homes or working “essential” jobs. Of the 100 percent of people who were tested, 13.9 percent tested positive for the COVID-19 antibody (i.e. those people had had the virus, recovered and subsequently, developed the antibodies). Those data boil down to the fact that 2.7 million people were infected statewide and just 0.5 percent of those people (or approximately 15,500) succumbed to the virus.

Reflecting the data that has been coming in throughout the past several weeks, just 3.6 percent of those tested in Upstate New York had their results come back positive. That’s as opposed to 21.2 percent who came back positive in New York City.

While this is certainly actionable data for the state, Cuomo noted that in order for specific regions to begin reopening, regional analyses would have to take place first. The reopening would also have to be a coordinated effort between all parts of the state and the other states, such as New Jersey and Massachusetts, that surround New York.

In New York, the total number of hospitalizations and intubations continues to decrease, and the number of new COVID-19 cases entering hospitals remains flat. New York still leads all states in the union with more than 260,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 20,000 deaths from the virus.

Avatar
Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 