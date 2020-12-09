fbpx

Governor Cuomo Discusses Rollout of COVID-19 Vaccine in New York State

The Capital Region will receive a total of 7,850 initial doses of the vaccine with more to come in the weeks ahead.

Governor Andrew Cuomo discussing the state's rollout plan for the COVID-19 vaccine. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

Finally, we’re talking about a vaccine. During New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s daily press conference on December 9, which no longer includes members of the press (they phoned in), he discussed the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan, which will include a number of initial doses meted out to each region, including the Capital Region.

“[The vaccine] is the weapon that will win the war,” said Cuomo, “if people take it, if we get it produced, if we get it delivered, distributed and actually in people’s arms.”

Because Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be approved tomorrow (December 10) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Cuomo said that New York’s vaccine panel would quickly convene to review and approve it. The state is expecting to obtain 170,000 initial doses (of about 6 million nationwide) as soon as this coming weekend, with further allocations in the coming weeks. (Half will be shipped immediately, the other half held in advance of people receiving the second dose; each person has to take two doses of the vaccine.)

Of course, there’s a priority list for who gets vaccinated first. This includes those “highest risk” individuals, including nursing home residents, nursing home staffers and hospital workers such as emergency room workers, ICU staffers and pulmonary department staffers. Following those high-risk populations, other healthcare workers and first responders will then be vaccinated, and finally, “essential” workers and the general population, starting with those who are at the highest risk in those specific areas.

The breakdown of allocations for the state is as such:

The Capital Region (7,850 initial doses)

Mohawk Valley (4,200)

North Country (3,700)

Finger Lakes (11,150)

Western New York (14,500)

Southern Tier (4,500)

Central New York (6,400)

Mid-Hudson (19,200)

Long Island (26,500)

New York City (72,000)

Avatar
Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to Saratoga Living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

Saratoga Living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For Saratoga Living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Saratoga Living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: annette@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 