Grammy-Winning Superstar Cardi B Is Coming To SPAC In May, Okurrr?

The star-studded Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) summer lineup just got even brighter. On April 1, Live Nation announced that Grammy Award-winning rap star Cardi B will be coming to SPAC on Sunday, May 26 as part of her Femme it Foward tour.

Born and raised in the Bronx, Cardi B’s career is having a moment right now. The platinum-selling artist is responsible for No. 1 hits such as “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It,” and was the first female hip-hop artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 with a solo song (“Bodak Yellow”) since Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” back in 1998. She’s collaborated with some of the music industry’s biggest names, including Maroon 5 and Bruno Mars, and earlier this year earned her first Grammy Award for Best Rap Album for her debut studio album Invasion of Privacy. That win also made Cardi B the first-ever solo female artist to win in that category.

The Femme it Forward tour will also feature three special guest artists: Teyana Taylor, a singer and dancer who has worked with Kanye West; up-and-coming vocal powerhouse and multi-instrumentalist Nicole Bus (who made her Roc Nation debut just last year); and the Miami-based hip-hop duo, City Girls, who were featured in Drake’s hit 2018 song “In My Feelings,” and recently reached the top 40 with their own hit single, “Twerk,” which features Cardi B.

Tickets for the concert at SPAC go on sale April 5 at 10am, and prices range from $30-$130. For more information, visit spac.org.