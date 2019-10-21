Halloween 2019: Everything To Do In Saratoga And The Capital Region

Fans of pub crawls will enjoy the Ballston Spa Witch Walk on October 25. (Ballston Spa Witch Walk)

Fans of pub crawls will enjoy the Ballston Spa Witch Walk on October 25. (Ballston Spa Witch Walk)

Get your matching Batman and Batwoman costumes ready, Saratoga, because Halloween is coming to the Spa City in full force this year. Though Halloween actually falls on the following Thursday, there are a number of fun, related events taking place this weekend in the Capital Region. Here’s a roundup of the best-of-the-best:

Friday, October 25

For those looking to indulge in some cabaret-style entertainment, the annual BOO-jolais Cabaret Wine Celebration at Troy’s Hilton Garden has just what the (witch) doctor ordered. In addition to complimentary wine tastings, with samplings from some of the area’s best restaurants, the BOO-jolais will also feature live music from local favorites Grand Central Station and a silent auction. Also on Friday is the Ballston Spa Witch Walk 2019, an annual costume-themed pub crawl through Downtown Ballston Spa that raises funds for several local animal organizations.

Saturday, October 26

First up, let loose in your best Halloween costume creation during the 11th Annual Monster Ball at Saratoga Casino Hotel. There’s no cover at this combination jamboree and costume contest, and individual category winners have a chance of winning a grand prize of $500. Just ten minutes outside of Downtown Saratoga is Saratoga Winery’s popular annual Hallo-WINE Party!, featuring the winery’s own costume contest; wine, of course, and creative, spooky cocktail options; and live music provided by Funk Evolution. For a more family-friendly vibe, try Boo 2 You, Downtown Glens Falls’ big Halloween block party, featuring pumpkin carvings, dance performances and a “Candy Row” on Ridge Street.

Sunday, October 27

For all you (grown-up) headbangers out there, metal band In This Moment will bring its Mother’s House of Horror tour, a traveling masquerade ball and rock-and-roll burlesque show, to the Palace Theatre in Albany. And for the kids, there’ll be plenty to do during the Halloween Spooktacular—four hours of treats, games and spooky science at Albany’s New York State Museum—as well as at Kids Day: Trunk or Treat, a trick-or-treating experience at the Saratoga Automobile Museum in Saratoga Spa State Park.

Below, feast your eyes on more Halloween happenings and other great goings-on this week/weekend in the Capital Region.

Tuesday

Bring some Halloween tales to Caffè Lena in Saratoga for its monthly Storytelling Open Mic (October 22)

Wednesday

Don’t miss the soulful Southern rockers St. Paul & The Broken Bones performing at The Egg in Albany (October 23)

Enter your cat for a chance to be crowned the Feline Festmeister during Oktopurrfest at Brown’s Brewing Company’s Revolution Hall in Troy (October 23)

Thursday

Radio station 100.9 The Cat presents the 4th Annual Chicks with Picks, an all-female acoustic lineup at Putnam Place in Saratoga (October 24)

The classic musical by Leonard Bernstein, West Side Story (School Edition) will kick off a weekend of performances at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls (October 24)

To perform its multilingual repertoire, Pink Martini will bring more than a dozen musicians and singers to the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall (October 24)

Get a fascinating history lesson during this Lunch & Learn: The Great Covered Bridges of the United States and China at the Clinton Community Library in Rhinebeck (October 24)

Friday

The Saratoga Performing Arts Center and Caffè Lena present fun, fusion classical group PROJECT Trio at the latter in Saratoga (October 25)

Writer, comedian and actor Nick Offerman (a.k.a. Ron Swanson on NBC’s hit comedy series Parks & Recreation) is bringing his All Rise: American Humorist tour to the Palace Theatre in Albany (October 25)

Have a good time and raise money for breast cancer awareness at the Pink Ball 2019 at the Hall of Springs in Saratoga (October 25)

Albany’s resident cidery, Nine Pin Cider, is hosting a Cider Maze (cider tasting plus corn maze) at Samascott’s Garden Market in Kinderhook (October 25)

The Sweet Spot: Red Light Special, a high-energy burlesque show, is making a stop at The Linda in Albany (October 25)

The Enchanted City, a local Steampunk festival, will host its first-ever “Fall in Steampunk: The Haunted Hedley” at Troy’s River Street Market (October 25)

Saturday

Outlaw country stars Elizabeth Cook and Will Hoge will join forces for a special matinee performance at Caffè Lena in Saratoga (October 26)

Late Show-tested comedian Andy Sandford will host Pretty Much the Best Comedy Show at Proctors in Schenectady (October 26)

Sunday

Take part in a parade and trick-or-treat at the 10th Annual Hudson Halloween, starting at Warren Street in Downtown Hudson (October 27)