Happy Campers Unite For Double H Ranch Gala

Happy campers came together for Double H Ranch’s annual Happy Camper gala, a family-friendly benefit at The Great Escape Resort on June 22. The event celebrated Double H’s partnership with Bimbo Bakeries, and raised money for the Double H Hole in the Woods camp in Lake Luzerne, which provides specialized programs and support for children and families dealing with life-threatening illnesses. A children’s ticket to the gala included access to the park, games, a t-shirt provided by Abercrombie & Fitch, snacks and dinner, while adults were treated to cocktails and appetizers, silent and live auctions, music by Stones Mountain Band and a buffet dinner by Mazzone Hospitality.

Olivia Mendlinger Olivia Mendlinger is an editorial assistant at saratoga living.