Harvey’s Restaurant And Bar Wins Big At Chef’s Challenge

The May 23 Iron Chef-style challenge raised more than $60,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region.

Chef's Challenge
Chef Adam Humphrey of Harvey's Restaurant and Bar beat out four-time champion Chef Thomas Gulbrandsen of Excelsior Springs to win this year's Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region Chef's Challenge. (Cathy Duffy/Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region)
Saratoga Living
Chef's Challenge
(Cathy Duffy/Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region)

(Cathy Duffy/Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region)

(Cathy Duffy/Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region)

(Cathy Duffy/Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region)

(Cathy Duffy/Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region)

(Cathy Duffy/Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region)

(Cathy Duffy/Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region)

(Cathy Duffy/Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region)

(Cathy Duffy/Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region)

(Cathy Duffy/Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region)

(Cathy Duffy/Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region)

(Cathy Duffy/Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region)

(Cathy Duffy/Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region)

(Cathy Duffy/Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region)

(Cathy Duffy/Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region)

(Cathy Duffy/Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region)

(Cathy Duffy/Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region)

(Cathy Duffy/Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region)

(Cathy Duffy/Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region)

(Cathy Duffy/Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region)

(Cathy Duffy/Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region)

(Cathy Duffy/Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region)

(Cathy Duffy/Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region)

(Cathy Duffy/Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region)

(Cathy Duffy/Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region)

(Cathy Duffy/Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region)

(Cathy Duffy/Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region)

(Cathy Duffy/Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region)

(Cathy Duffy/Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region)

(Cathy Duffy/Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region)

On Thursday, May 23, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region hosted its annual Chef’s Challenge, which this year raised a record-breaking $60,000. More than 200 guests spent the evening at Excelsior Springs Event Center sampling creations from the best local chefs, mixologists and brewers while gearing up for the fundraiser’s main attraction: the Chef’s Challenge, an Iron-Chef style battle.

This year’s Chef’s Challenge pitted the 2018 People’s Choice winner Harvey’s Restaurant and Bar, represented by head chef Adam Humphrey, against four-time champion Chef Thomas Gulbrandsen of Excelsior Springs. After a close fight, Harvey’s Restaurant and Bar won out in the end and will compete with chefs from The Adelphi Hotel for the 2020 champion title. Harvey’s also won the title of People’s Choice Beverage. Other winners from the evening included The Adelphi Hotel for People’s Choice Culinary and Nothing Bundt Cakes for People’s Choice Dessert.

Olivia Mendlinger

Olivia Mendlinger is an editorial assistant at saratoga living.

