Haute Property: In Horse Heaven

Photography by Marc Jacobs

Why bet on a winning racehorse when you can raise one? Those in the market for a high-end horse farm should look no further than 76 Medbury Road in Porter Corners. This 60-plus-acre equine training facility is packed with creature comfort amenities for horses and humans alike. It comes with two barns, 50 stalls, a 5/8-mile training track with a starting gate, covered training/schooling arenas, 10 pastures with safe fencing and run-in sheds, and, oh yeah—four residences. It could all be yours for a cool $3.6 mil.

“The 4,700-square-foot main house is centered on the farm, and every room has an incredible view of the farm and any activity going on,” says Kelly Quinn Zanella, the Howard Hanna licensed real estate salesperson representing the property. “The owners especially love the unobstructed view of each sunrise and sunset.”

The main residence is a four-bed, 2.5-bath contemporary farmhouse, complete with a sprawling open floorplan, a wood-burning fireplace, stainless appliances and a master en suite with a spa-like bath. The other three residences—a gatehouse (the original, historic home on the property), a four-bedroom log home, and a one-bedroom apartment attached to the log home—are great accommodations for farm employees, trainers or guests.

And the land! It’s like something out of a pastoral poem. The property comprises rolling hills (great for developing young horses) with sandy loam soil that never gets muddy so it’s easy on horses’ feet. Several natural streams flow through the property, providing plentiful, fresh water to the pastures, paddocks, equitation rings and racetrack.

“The farm has been laid out with an experienced eye towards horse training,” says Zanella, who, over the years has listed and sold some of the region’s most beautiful equine properties. “It is, of course, ideal for horse owners—especially those who have Thoroughbreds. The facility, however, is incredibly versatile and can be used for a wide range of different equine disciplines and as an income-producing property.”

A horse farm near the Spa City? Now that’s a sure bet.