Haute Property: Trojanski Builders’ Secluded Saratoga Mansion

The dream of living in a mansion in the woods while still within Saratoga Springs city limits isn’t just a fantasy. For a cool $3.5 million, it could be a reality.

“What’s not to love about this home?” says Rebekah O’Neil, the Howard Hanna real estate agent for 21 Rose Terrace, a modern farmhouse-style dream home located just beyond Wilton Mall. Custom designed by Saratoga-based Trojanski Builders, the three-story home (ready for winter with amenities such as radiant heat) has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms and recently went on the market. “In addition to the indoor heated lap pool, I love the outdoor entertainment area for spring and summer, and the basement for fall and winter entertainment,” O’Neil says. “This house was made for hosting events and entertaining small or large crowds.”

Entertainment indeed: The basement boasts its own bar and wine room, a private gym (where visitors will find that aforementioned saltwater lap pool), plus a golf simulator. Coffered ceilings and built-in shelving and cabinets highlight the sprawling open-concept living space that is the main floor, which also has a stunning stone-lined fireplace in a cabin-inspired lounge area. All interior design—from paint colors and window treatments to furniture and décor—was handled by Devonshire Home Designs out of Long Island.

Then there’s the outside. From the mansion’s in-ground, lighted pool and hot tub to the mini-playground for the kids and a super-spacious patio featuring a fire pit, outdoor fireplace and outdoor kitchen with a built-in grill, this house is practically begging its future owner to host parties and get-togethers.

And with a 14.64-acre lot, the property is private and woodsy (no need for an elaborate, relaxing water feature; there’s an actual stream) while still only minutes from downtown Saratoga. “This home sits on the largest lot in the neighborhood,” says O’Neil. “They combined two of the larger lots to make one that is almost completely private from neighbors. It’s the best of both worlds!”