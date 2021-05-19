HBO Max’s ‘Friends’ Reunion Special Gets a Full-Length Trailer

You could call it “The One Where Everybody Reunites.” The long-rumored HBO Max Friends reunion special, which was executive produced by Saratoga County resident Kevin Bright—who, of course, was the hit sitcom’s executive producer and director during its entire 10-season run on NBC—will begin streaming on May 27. And thanks to Friends actress Jennifer Aniston, we finally have a full trailer for it.

The Friends special will be hosted by The Late Late Show‘s James Corden and features all of the original cast members—David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow—together, in one room, for the first time in 27 years, reminiscing about the show, taking part in show trivia and simply catching up.

The special was filmed on Stage 24 at Warner Brothers Burbank in Los Angeles, where the original series was produced. As Bright told Saratoga Living this past November, “[The cast] will be reliving all the great moments from 10 years and 235 episodes, and the special will also feature many surprise guests.” Some of them include the show’s creators, David Crane and Marta Kauffman, as well as Tom Selleck, Reese Witherspoon, Justin Bieber, David Beckham and Lady Gaga.

The reunion special was postponed a number of times due to the pandemic. But this past winter, Bright confirmed to Saratoga Living that it would begin shooting in March 2021. Look out for it on HBO Max next Thursday. We’ll be watching. Will you?

Will Levith Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.