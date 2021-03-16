fbpx

Downtown Business Owner Heidi Owen West Announces Candidacy for Mayor of Saratoga

Owen West, who owns three Broadway boutiques, will run as an independent.

Heidi Owen West, who owns Broadway boutique Lifestyles of Saratoga as well as two other Downtown stores, announced she is running for Mayor of Saratoga on Monday. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Springs High School graduate and 53-year resident of the Spa City Heidi Owen West announced on March 15 that she would be running for Mayor of Saratoga this coming November. The entrepreneur, who owns three boutiques on Broadway in Downtown Saratoga and serves as vice president of the Downtown Business Association, has been chosen as the mayoral candidate by the city’s Republican Committee.

“Like so many Saratogians, I’ve invested a great deal of my own sweat equity into our city,” Owen West, who’s running as an independent, said in a prepared statement. “What we’re facing and experiencing right now is testing our city’s strength. The only way we’re going to meet the daunting challenges ahead of us is having leadership in city hall that knows what it’s like to pour your heart and soul into the community that you love. I’ve been doing that as a business owner and community leader for over 30 years.”

Owen West got her start in the Saratoga business community, when she opened the high-end, eco-friendly boutique, Lifestyles of Saratoga, with her mother, Kay Owen, in 1991. Then, in 2016, she opened Caroline + Main, a shop meant to serve Saratoga’s younger women; and in 2019, opened Union Hall Supply Co., Downtown Saratoga’s only causal men’s clothing store. Owen West says it’s her dedication to the success of Saratoga’s small business scene that will drive her campaign: “The city is facing a lot more stress and concern than most Saratogians can visibly see,” she said. “If downtown and our small businesses across the city fail, and our anchors fail, we’re in trouble. Many of our businesses are hanging on by a literal thread.” Owen West also said that she would do her part to “bring life back to downtown.” “I don’t care what your political persuasion is,” Owen West said. “I don’t care what walk of life you are. If there are community members who want to be a part of the success of Saratoga Springs, I want you on my team. I want you to bring your talents and skills with you as we embark on this journey to chart the success of this city for years to come.”

Current Democratic Mayor Meg Kelly announced in January that she would not be seeking reelection. The Saratoga Democratic Committee has yet to endorse a candidate.

Natalie Moore
Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the managing editor at saratoga living.

