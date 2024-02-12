Here Come the Wedding Guests

The 2024 wedding season is quickly approaching… Do you know what you’ll be wearing? Whether the dress code is black tie, cocktail or the ever-more-popular festive, you’re sure to slay the big day in one of these looks from the Capital Region’s most fashion-forward shops.
Photography by Dori Fitzpatrick
Models: Claire Burnett (@clairewburnett), Taylor Blue Clarke (@blueizthecolor)
Styling by Carina Rodriguez and Andrea Zappone
Claire’s Makeup by Sara Czernicki / Grit + Grace Salon
Black Tie
Taylor Blue’s Look • J. Reid Menswear
Ralph Lauren 2 Button Lapel Tux | rents for $200
Claire’s Look • Circles
Solace London Viviana Puff Cuff Dress | $825
Cocktail
Taylor Blue’s Look • Mark Thomas Men’s Apparel
Ivory Dinner Jacket by Jack Victor | $995
Claire’s Look • Saratoga Trunk
Thea Couture Adina Fringe Cocktail Dress | $545
Creative Cocktail
Taylor Blue’s Look • Mr. Formalwear
Black Aries Paisley Tuxedo | Rents for $189
Claire’s Look • Bobbles and Lace
Bow Down Red Dress | $88
Kara Black Jersey Top | $39
Circles
Le Specs Lost days Sunnies | $75
Festive
Taylor Blue’s Look • Mark Thomas Men’s Apparel
Blue Dinner Jacket by Jack Victor | $895
Claire’s Look • Circles
Rhode Isa Disco Pink Dress | $595
Johnathan Simkhai Myla Handbag | $595
B-low the belt Farrah Belt | $189
Le Specs The Charmer Sunnies | $79
Black Tie Optional
Taylor Blue’s Look• J. Reid Menswear
Ralph Lauren 2 Button Lapel Tux | rents for $200
Claire’s Look • Circles
Staud Seneca Plaid Top | $245
Veronica Beard Astrid Strapless Top | $398
Alice & Olivia Livi Embellished Stripe Pants | $440
B-low the belt baby Farrah Belt | $156
Casual
Taylor Blue’s Look • J. Reid Menswear
Tropical Wool Super 100, J. Reid Menswear Special | $375
Claire’s Look • Bobbles and Lace
Kara Black Jersey Top | $39
The Right Time Dark Grey Top | $58
The Right Time Dark Grey Pants | $72
Butt Dial Gold Bag | $59