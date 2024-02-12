Here Come the Wedding Guests

The 2024 wedding season is quickly approaching… Do you know what you’ll be wearing? Whether the dress code is black tie, cocktail or the ever-more-popular festive, you’re sure to slay the big day in one of these looks from the Capital Region’s most fashion-forward shops.

Photography by Dori Fitzpatrick

Models: Claire Burnett (@clairewburnett), Taylor Blue Clarke (@blueizthecolor)

Styling by Carina Rodriguez and Andrea Zappone

Claire’s Makeup by Sara Czernicki / Grit + Grace Salon

Black Tie

Taylor Blue’s Look • J. Reid Menswear

Ralph Lauren 2 Button Lapel Tux | rents for $200

Claire’s Look • Circles

Solace London Viviana Puff Cuff Dress | $825

Cocktail

Taylor Blue’s Look • Mark Thomas Men’s Apparel

Ivory Dinner Jacket by Jack Victor | $995

Claire’s Look • Saratoga Trunk

Thea Couture Adina Fringe Cocktail Dress | $545

Creative Cocktail

Taylor Blue’s Look • Mr. Formalwear

Black Aries Paisley Tuxedo | Rents for $189

Claire’s Look • Bobbles and Lace

Bow Down Red Dress | $88

Kara Black Jersey Top | $39

Circles

Le Specs Lost days Sunnies | $75

Festive

Taylor Blue’s Look • Mark Thomas Men’s Apparel

Blue Dinner Jacket by Jack Victor | $895

Claire’s Look • Circles

Rhode Isa Disco Pink Dress | $595

Johnathan Simkhai Myla Handbag | $595

B-low the belt Farrah Belt | $189

Le Specs The Charmer Sunnies | $79

Black Tie Optional

Taylor Blue’s Look• J. Reid Menswear

Ralph Lauren 2 Button Lapel Tux | rents for $200

Claire’s Look • Circles

Staud Seneca Plaid Top | $245

Veronica Beard Astrid Strapless Top | $398

Alice & Olivia Livi Embellished Stripe Pants | $440

B-low the belt baby Farrah Belt | $156

Casual

Taylor Blue’s Look • J. Reid Menswear

Tropical Wool Super 100, J. Reid Menswear Special | $375

Claire’s Look • Bobbles and Lace

Kara Black Jersey Top | $39

The Right Time Dark Grey Top | $58

The Right Time Dark Grey Pants | $72

Butt Dial Gold Bag | $59