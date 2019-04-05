fbpx

Hit HBO Series ‘Succession’ Seeking Extras For Lake George and Lake Placid Shoots

The popular show, now in its second season, will be shooting in the region April 23-30 and May 2-3.

Brian Cox
The hit HBO show 'Succession' features Emmy-winning Scottish actor Brian Cox as the Roy family's ruthless patriarch, Logan. (Peter Kramer/HBO)

Fans of the HBO series Succession may just get a chance to snag a little screen time in the hit show. The series, about an aging head of an international media empire, is currently seeking extras to appear in scenes that will be shot around Lake George, Lake Placid and Queensbury. The show will conduct two shoots in Upstate New York that require extras: one April 23-April 30 in Lake Placid and one May 2-3 at various locations around Lake George. The series will also record scenes at the The Great Escape theme park in Queensbury.

“The location manager for Succession was familiar with this area because he’d worked on a shoot up here for Escape at Dannemora, the Showtime mini-series directed by Ben Stiller,” says Adirondack Film Commissioner Andrew Meader. Though officially founded in 2018, the Adirondack Film Commission is an independent non-profit that has been attracting more film and TV production crews to the Greater Glens Falls area since 2016. Meader says that the commission has recently been in talks with other big-name networks such as the Travel Channel, Amazon and the History Channel. “I was in New York City earlier this week talking to some producers and showing them photos of different places up here,” Meader says. “It’s a real influx of spending when these film crews come because they rent hotel rooms and hire local talent and use local caterers and eat at our restaurants.”

Now in its second season, Succession follows members of the Roy family as they vie for control over the media and entertainment conglomerate built by their aging father, Logan Roy. Just imagine if Shakespeare’s King Lear ran a media empire—that’s Succession. The show features Emmy-winning Scottish actor Brian Cox as the ruthless patriarch and Golden Globe nominee Kieran Culkin as one of his sons.

Those interested in being cast as an extra for the Lake George and Lake Placid shoots can send an email to locations@gwcnyc.com. Include a current headshot and contact information. More information about applying can be found here.

Jeff Dingler
Jeff Dingler

Jeff Dingler is saratoga living's Senior Writer. He's a graduate of Skidmore College and a professional musician.

