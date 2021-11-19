The Holiday Gift Guide: 3 Gifts for the Caroline Street Crusader

These gifts are part of Saratoga Living‘s Holiday Gift Guide You Didn’t Know You Needed. Check saratogaliving.com every day until Black Friday for more gifts for every “type” of Saratogian on your list.

1. Take & Bake Oboys | Esperanto | starting at $18

Frozen take-and-bake Oboys are quite possibly the greatest thing to ever come out of Caroline Street’s Esperanto. Six-packs are $18 or you can get a case of 36 for $99.

2. Chanel Triple Chain Hobo Bag | Lola Saratoga | $1,195

It’s not every day you come across a Chanel handbag for under two grand. When you do, you buy it.

3. One With Life Organic Blanco Tequila | Purdy’s Discount Wine & Liquor | $39.99

There’s nothing like a high-quality pregame potion to get your night started off the right way.

Meet the Gift Guru!